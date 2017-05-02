Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 10:34 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Tennis

UCSB Draws Mississippi in First Round of NCAA Men’s Tennis

By Andrew Wagner, UCSB Sports Information | May 2, 2017 | 2:52 p.m.

Big West-champion UC Santa Barbara will play No. 28 Mississippi in the first round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Tennis Tournament on Friday, May 12 at the Sunset Recreation Center on the campus of UCLA, the NCAA announced Tuesday. The match between the Gauchos and Rebels will begin at 10 a.m.

"Being an SEC school, we don't know too much about Ole Miss," said UCSB head coach Marty Davis. "They're in a very competitive conference, and they're ranked in the top-30. We haven't lost to a team ranked below No. 21 this season, so that's how we're going to look at it."

UCSB, which defeated Cal Poly in a 4-1 league tournament championship match on Sunday, will be entering the tournament for the third straight year. UCLA, which is seeded fifth overall, will host Army West Point in the other first round match at the Sunset Recreation Center.

Santa Barbara enters the postseason with a 19-5 record while Ole Miss is 16-9 overall after losing to Florida in the SEC Championship. The Gauchos were tabbed as the No. 40 in the country in the latest ITA rankings.

The Gauchos enter the NCAA Tournament having won a school-record 12 consecutive matches, while their 19-5 overall mark is the best for the program since 1988. Four of the team's five losses have come against top-10 opponents.

This year's Big West championship was the program's 11th overall and 10th under Davis, while this NCAA appearance marks the 13th for UCSB under Davis.

"UCLA is a place we've played before this season, so we're familiar with the surroundings and the courts," said Davis. "It'll be a much shorter trip for us than Ole Miss so it's a good draw for us. We're used to going to the NCAA Tournament, so at this point the ultimate goal is to win a couple rounds and end up in the Sweet Sixteen in Athens, Ga."

The winner of the match between Santa Barbara and Ole Miss will play the winner of the UCLA-Army West Point match on Saturday, May 13 at 1:00 p.m. 

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 