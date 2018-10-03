Wednesday, October 3 , 2018, 10:29 pm | A Few Clouds 63º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Soccer

UCSB Drops Big West Soccer Opener at Sacramento State

By Matt McClenathen, UCSB Sports Information | October 3, 2018 | 8:06 p.m.

Unbeaten in its past six Big West Conference openers entering Wednesday night, the UC Santa Barbara men's soccer team had that streak snapped after Sacramento State snared a 1-0 victory over the Gauchos at Hornet Soccer Field.

UCSB (6-5-0, 0-1-0 Big West) dropped its first game to Sacramento State (3-6-2, 1-0-0 Big West) since the 2015 season, although the Gauchos have dominated the all-time series with a 13-2-3 record during the Tim Vom Steeg era (since 1999).

Playing through the pouring rain in the first half, the Hornets managed to hold the Gauchos without a shot while tallying four of their own.

Santa Barbara ramped up its offensive attack in the second half with 12 shots, including a flurry of five shots during a four-minute stretch late in the game. Sacramento State keeper Ryan Curtis came up with five big saves to keep the Gauchos scoreless on the night.

Three straight corner kicks built up the momentum for the Hornets, who broke through for the game-winning goal in the 79th minute.

After snagging possession near midfield, Sacramento pushed the ball up quickly in the attacking third. Faouzi Taieb was nearly able to make a play and clear the ball, but Benji Kikanovic managed to control it. Kikanovic dished to his right at the top of the 18-yard box and Matt Carnefix sent it past a diving Alan Carrillo to the near post.

Carrillo, making his first start of the season, tallied five saves in goal for the Gauchos, who were missing standout defender Hunter Ashworth due to yellow card accumulation and starting keeper Ben Roach after picking up a red card on Sunday at Cal Poly.

Rodney Michael, Axel Mendez and Taieb each tallied three shots for UCSB with all three of Michael's coming on target. The Gauchos outshot the Hornets 12-11 while Sac State held a 6-3 advantage in corner kicks.

UCSB will continue conference play at home, where it is undefeated (5-0), this Saturday, Oct. 6 at 7:00 p.m. against Cal State Fullerton.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 