UCSB Drops Big West Volleyball Match at Northridge

College Volleyball

No. 11 UC Santa Barbara suffered a four-set defeat to No. 8 Cal State Northridge on Friday night at the Matadome, with set scores of 16-25, 25-21, 25-16, 25-23.

UCSB dropped to 9-9 with the loss, bringing its winning percentage to .500 for the first time since February. Losers of four straight, all against AVCA top-10 teams, the Gauchos are now 2-3 in league play. CSUN meanwhile improved to 13-7, 3-2.

The Gauchos were led offensively by junior outside hitter Corey Chavers, who had 13 kills on .208 hitting. However, four different hitters had at least seven kills as the team finished with a .212 attacking clip. Junior middle blocker Connor Drake (career-high nine block assists) and sophomore setter Randy DeWeese (seven blocks) headlined the team's defensive efforts.

CSUN was paced by Arvis Greene Jr.'s 17 kills. The Matadors narrowly outhit the Gauchos for the match, finishing with a .218 hitting percentage.

The teams play at Rob Gym on Saturday night.