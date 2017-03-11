UCSB Drops Big West Water Polo Opener at Davis

Track & Field

DAVIS – UCSB fell behind early and never recovered, falling to UC Davis 9-6 in the Big West women's water polo opener on Saturday.

The loss ended a five-game winning streak by the Gauchos (14-7) and snapped a run of six consecutive wins over Big West opponents dating back to last season.

Senior utility Taylor Shore and freshman utility Sarah Snyder led the way with two goals each, but it was not enough to overcome a slow start that saw UCSB trail 3-0 out of the gates and 7-2 midway through the third quarter.

Davis sophomore Annie Kutt would push the Aggies' lead to 8-3, scoring her game-high third goal of the day with just under seven minutes remaining in the game. The Gauchos would answer with two straight goals from Shore and Snyder, cutting the deficit to 8-5 and marking the only time in the game that they went on a two-goal run.

Unfortunately for UCSB, it was too little too late, as both sides would trade goals over the final three and a half minutes.

UCSB will look forward to its second Big West game of the season on Thursday, Mar. 30 at No. 8 Hawai'i.