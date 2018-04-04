UCSB Drops Opener at California Mixer

College Volleyball

A match-high 16 kills from Lindsey Ruddins were not enough for UC Santa Barbara against San Diego State on Friday night, as the Gauchos fell in straight sets, 25-21, 25-21, 27-25.

Playing as a true road team in the California Mixer opener, UCSB (8-3) nearly pushed the match into a fourth set with a 25-24 lead in the third, but a 3-0 Aztec run sealed the sweep for SDSU (6-5).

Ruddins came through with her second-best attacking clip of the year at .371, and is now averaging 4.58 kills per set on the season.

Chanel Hoffman finished with nine kills and six digs, while Emilia Petrachi paced the match in the digs category with 14.

As for the blocking stats, Phoebe Grunt was in on five blocks, making it the third team this season she has had at least that many. Right behind the senior was her freshman counterpart Rowan Ennis who matched a career-high with three block assists.