Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 7:30 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Baseball

UCSB Drops Opening Game of College World Series with 1-0 Loss to Oklahoma State

By Noozhawk Sports Desk | June 18, 2016 | 2:15 p.m.

Shane Bieber pitched a solid game in UC Santa Barbara’s debut at the College World Series, but Oklahoma State’s Thomas Hatch was better.

In a terrific pitching duel, Hatch held the Gauchos to five hits and struck out seven in a 1-0 opening win for the Cowboys at Omaha’s TD Ameritrade Park on Saturday.

It was the fourth shutout of the season for the Big 12 Pitcher of the Year. He ended the game by striking out Austin Bush with a runner on base.

Oklahoma State scored the game’s only run in the fourth inning when Corey Hassel, Donnie Walton and Garrett Benge hit consecutive singles off Bieber. Benge’s hit drove in Hassel for the run.

Bieber and UCSB avoided further damage when shortstop Clay Fisher made a leaping catch of Conor Costello's, liner and completed a double play by getting Benge at second base. Bieber ended the inning by getting Dustin Williams to fly out to center field.

Bieber threw a complete game, giving up one earned run and six hits while striking out six. He didn’t walk a batter. After the fourth, he allowed only one hit and retired nine straight and 14 of the last 16 batters of the game.

UCSB generated some early scoring chances against Hatch. In the second, sophomore second baseman JJ Muno looped a one-out double into the left-center gap, then sophomore catcher Dempsey Grover followed by yanking a grounder through the left side to put runners on the corners. Kyle Plantier ripped a line drive right at OSU shortstop Donnie Walton and Hatch ended the inning by getting Josh Adams to look at strike three.

"I thought our guys battled really well," said UCSB head coach Andrew Checketts. "I thought they were in character early. Put some pressure on them a little bit offensively. I thought our at-bats early in the game were good. We couldn't string them together or capitalize on any of them. And then once they scored the momentum changed a little bit."

UCSB returns to action at the CWS on Monday in an elimination game against the loser of the Miami-Arizona game.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 