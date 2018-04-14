Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 4:03 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 
Baseball

UCSB Drops Series Opener at UC Irvine, 10-2

By UCSB Sports Information | April 14, 2018 | 7:21 a.m.

UC Irvine scored five runs in third inning to take control of the game and never looked back in beating UCSB 10-2 in a Big West baseball series opener on Friday night in Irvine. 

UCSB's (15-14-1 overall, 2-2 Big West) offense looked like it was going to get off to a hot start after freshman infielder Marcus Castanon lined a two-out triple and came around to score in the second inning.

But the Anteaters answered with  a five-hit, five-run frame. The scoring started with RBI singles from Christian Koss and Brendan Brooks before senior Ryan Fitzpatrick bombed a three-run homer to help UCI take a 5-1 lead heading into the fourth

After allowing the one run in the second, UCI's starting pitcher Andre Pallante went into full shutdown mode as struck out 10 and allowed just three hits and one earned run to pick up his fifth win of the year. To that effect, UCSB tallied just six hits on the day six hits on the day.

Sophomore center fielder Tommy Jew knocked through a single in the top of the fourth but Pallante retired the next three batters in a row. UCI added to its lead in the bottom half of the fourth scoring two runs to take a 7-1 lead.

Once Pallante was gone, the Gauchos were able to add a run in the top of the eighth to try to make a comeback effort as Clay Fisher earned the second triple for the UCSB offense on the night and freshman Drew Williams knocked him in with an RBI single.

Unfortunately, the Anteaters used a three-run bottom of the eighth frame to shut the door on the visiting Gauchos. In the top of the ninth, UCSB was posted a single but made nothing of it ending the score at 10-2 in favor of the home team.

UCSB's Jack Dashwood struggle on the mound, allowing 10 hits and seven runs in just 3.1 innings pitched. The Gauchos are still winless on the road this year (0-6).

Santa Barbara will look to even up the series on Saturday with Chris Lincoln on the mound The 2 p.m. game at Cicerone Field will be live streamed on ESPN3.

