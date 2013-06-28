Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 9:35 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

UCSB Early Academic Outreach Program Holds College Readiness Academies

By UCSB Office of Public Affairs | June 28, 2013 | 10:51 a.m.

For the third year in a row, UC Santa Barbara’s Early Academic Outreach Program (EAOP) will sponsor a series of College Readiness Academies for incoming high school seniors. The intensive college prep camps are hosted at EAOP partnership high schools in Carpinteria, Oxnard and Bakersfield.

The academies, which will continue weekdays through July 3 and July 5, encourage high school students to assess their college eligibility status, register for admissions tests — SAT or ACT — and learn about the university admissions application process. In addition, UC eligible seniors will develop a first draft of their personal statements, which are required for UC and private college applications, and complete the extracurricular activities portfolio. They will also review the Free Application for Federal Student Aid submission process.

“This is an incredible opportunity for our EAOP incoming seniors to get ahead of the game, be in a ready position, and good to go for the college application and financial aid process in the fall,” said Britt Ortiz, director of UCSB EAOP.

The academy at Carpinteria High School runs through July 3, from 8 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.; and through July 5 at Rio Mesa in Oxnard from 10 a.m. to noon, and at South High School in Bakersfield from 8 a.m. to noon.

A college readiness academy for high school juniors will take place at Rio Mesa High School July 16-18 from 10 a.m. to noon.

This year, EAOP will also offer a track for community college eligible seniors. Supported by a grant from UC Office of the President to promote early preparation services of prospective students, it will focus on the community college registration and assessment process. Students will also learn about placement tests, academic advisement, concurrent enrollment, honors programs, financial aid, and student support services. A five-day program running from 10 a.m. to noon will begin on July 8 at South High School; a two-day version at Rio Mesa High School is set to run from 9 a.m. to noon on July 22-23.

EAOP also will offer academic enrichment workshops at Carpinteria High School and South High School on topics that include writing thesis statements, SAT preparation, and study skills development. In addition, Carpinteria High School students will participate in a field trip to UCSB and Santa Barbara City College sponsored by the California Student Opportunity and Access Program (Cal-SOAP).

“EAOP’s college readiness academies have a real impact,” Ortiz said. “Fall application stress levels are significantly reduced for students, teachers, counselors, and even our staff because seniors enter the fall semester ready to go for the college application process and in a position to meet all associated deadlines.”

In addition, Ortiz continued, community college registration and matriculation procedures have changed dramatically over the past few years.

“We need to help students and their parents understand that the registration and academic placement processes have become very rigorous and demanding,” he said. “Many of the new policies and practices now pose real challenges for the misinformed and unaware student entering the community college in the near future.”

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 