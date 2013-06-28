UCSB Early Academic Outreach Program Holds College Readiness Academies

For the third year in a row, UC Santa Barbara’s Early Academic Outreach Program (EAOP) will sponsor a series of College Readiness Academies for incoming high school seniors. The intensive college prep camps are hosted at EAOP partnership high schools in Carpinteria, Oxnard and Bakersfield.

The academies, which will continue weekdays through July 3 and July 5, encourage high school students to assess their college eligibility status, register for admissions tests — SAT or ACT — and learn about the university admissions application process. In addition, UC eligible seniors will develop a first draft of their personal statements, which are required for UC and private college applications, and complete the extracurricular activities portfolio. They will also review the Free Application for Federal Student Aid submission process.

“This is an incredible opportunity for our EAOP incoming seniors to get ahead of the game, be in a ready position, and good to go for the college application and financial aid process in the fall,” said Britt Ortiz, director of UCSB EAOP.

The academy at Carpinteria High School runs through July 3, from 8 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.; and through July 5 at Rio Mesa in Oxnard from 10 a.m. to noon, and at South High School in Bakersfield from 8 a.m. to noon.

A college readiness academy for high school juniors will take place at Rio Mesa High School July 16-18 from 10 a.m. to noon.

This year, EAOP will also offer a track for community college eligible seniors. Supported by a grant from UC Office of the President to promote early preparation services of prospective students, it will focus on the community college registration and assessment process. Students will also learn about placement tests, academic advisement, concurrent enrollment, honors programs, financial aid, and student support services. A five-day program running from 10 a.m. to noon will begin on July 8 at South High School; a two-day version at Rio Mesa High School is set to run from 9 a.m. to noon on July 22-23.

EAOP also will offer academic enrichment workshops at Carpinteria High School and South High School on topics that include writing thesis statements, SAT preparation, and study skills development. In addition, Carpinteria High School students will participate in a field trip to UCSB and Santa Barbara City College sponsored by the California Student Opportunity and Access Program (Cal-SOAP).

“EAOP’s college readiness academies have a real impact,” Ortiz said. “Fall application stress levels are significantly reduced for students, teachers, counselors, and even our staff because seniors enter the fall semester ready to go for the college application process and in a position to meet all associated deadlines.”

In addition, Ortiz continued, community college registration and matriculation procedures have changed dramatically over the past few years.

“We need to help students and their parents understand that the registration and academic placement processes have become very rigorous and demanding,” he said. “Many of the new policies and practices now pose real challenges for the misinformed and unaware student entering the community college in the near future.”