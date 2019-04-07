UCSB Early Academic Outreach Program Lauds High School Seniors at UC Success Nights

The Early Academic Outreach Program (EAOP) at UCSB will hold a series of UC Success Night events April 10-May 3 to celebrate the academic success of high school seniors from the university’s EAOP partnership schools who have been admitted to the UC system.

UC-admitted seniors and their families from high schools in Santa Barbara, Ventura and Kern counties are invited to attend their respective school’s event.

The program includes a presentation of awards and of state proclamations from local state Senate and Assembly members in recognition of students’ academic achievement, and student keynote speeches will be delivered in English and Spanish.

Attendees also will have the opportunity to meet UCSB faculty and staff members, administrators, alumni and undergraduate students, and network with other students and families from their hometowns who might be attending the same universities in the fall.

“Where Preparation Meets Opportunity — that’s our slogan,” said Britt Ortiz, EAOP director. “UC Success Night represents every aspect of our students’ preparation for meeting opportunity when it knocks.

"We celebrate the success of so many first-generation students and their families for being admitted to the UC system, one of the most competitive public institutions in the country.

"Our EAOP students put in the time, they did the work, they made the sacrifices and we were able to help them make their educational dreams come true.”

The EAOP college site coordinators and academic services team have “poured their hearts and souls” into helping the 2019 senior class, Ortiz said.

“They started in the summer before their senior year with the College Readiness Academy, then college applications, personal inquiry questions for the UC system, scholarship letters, FAFSA-CADA applications, extending hours for advisement or holding test preparation workshops on the weekend,” he said.

“Most of our EAOP staff are first-generation college grads themselves, so helping students in our program is their passion,” Ortiz said.

The first of seven UC Success Night events will honor Carpinteria High School students, 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, in the school cafeteria, 4810 Foothill Road. The Santa Paula High School event will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 11, in the cafeteria, 404 N. 6th St.

The UC Success Night for Santa Maria Joint Union High School District will be 6 p.m. Monday, April 15, in Veterans Memorial Hall, 313 W. Tunnell St. Fillmore High School students will be recognized at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, in the cafeteria, 555 Central Ave.

Channel Islands and Hueneme high school students and their families are invited to attend an event at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 25, at the Oxnard Performing Arts Center, 800 Hobson Way.

Pacifica High School's event will be 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, in the cafeteria, 600 E. Gonzales Road; Rio Mesa High's event will be 6 p.m. Thursday, May 2, in the cafeteria, 545 Central Ave.; and in Bakersfield, South High School students will be lauded at 5:30 p.m. May 3, at 1101 Planz Road.

— Andrea Estrada for UCSB.