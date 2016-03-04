Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 11:33 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

UCSB Early Academic Outreach Program to Launch Annual Spring Higher Education Week

Representatives from UCSB will be among the nearly 40 visiting local schools on the upcoming high school tour.
Representatives from UCSB will be among the nearly 40 visiting local schools on the upcoming high school tour. (George Foulsham / The UCSB Current photo)
By Andrea Estrada for the UCSB Office of Public Affairs and Communications | March 4, 2016 | 10:55 a.m.

The Early Academic Outreach Program (EAOP) at UC Santa Barbara will hold its annual spring Higher Education Week, a four-day traveling college fair, beginning Tuesday, March 8, 2016.

Representatives from universities, colleges and other institutions of higher education will visit high school campuses in Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties to meet with high school juniors to discuss post-secondary education opportunities. The visits include brief presentations on financial aid and college admissions followed by college fairs.

The first visit will take place at Pacific, Santa Paula and Fillmore high schools Tuesday, March 8, moving to Channel Islands, Rio Mesa and Oxnard high schools Wednesday, March 9.

College fairs will be held at Dos Pueblos, San Marcos and Carpinteria high schools Thursday, March 10, and the week will conclude with visits to Santa Maria and Righetti high schools Friday, March 11.

In all, more than 4,000 high school juniors will meet with representatives from the UC, Cal State and California Community College systems. A host of other private and public colleges and universities will be represented, including Brooks Institute, University of the Pacific, the New School of Architecture and Design, the San Francisco Academy of Art and the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising, among others.

Out-of-state colleges and universities represented include the University of Hawaii, Manoa; Virginia Commonwealth University and the University of Nevada, Reno.

Also participating in the event is the Santa Barbara Scholarship Foundation.

“The EAOP Central Coast Higher Ed Week brings 30 to 40 representatives from various colleges and universities to 12 high schools in four days across two counties,” said EAOP Director Britt Ortiz. “And we impact over 4,000 high school students from Santa Maria all the way down to Fillmore.

“We are opening the doors to higher education opportunities and we are able to bring these opportunities directly to the students at their participating high schools,” he continued. “We hope to motivate the junior class students to consider the possibilities and various options for continuing their education beyond high school. Ideally, Higher Education Week will lead them to an educational and career path of their choice that keeps them motivated to apply to college going into their senior year.”

UCSB EAOP seeks to raise student achievement and close achievement gaps to increase the number of students who have the opportunity to attain a postsecondary education.

It focuses on four key strategies — academic advising, college knowledge, academic enrichment and entrance exam preparation — to help students reach college eligibility and participate in higher education.

A variety of pre-college programs offered on an annual basis give students the opportunity to visit UCSB, tour campus labs, meet with faculty members and conduct research or participate in other academic enrichment activities.

Among the programs and services are annual transcript evaluation, academic advisement, academic achiever’s receptions, study skills and testing strategies, college readiness seminars, the Education-Leadership-Careers Conference, UC Success Night and college readiness academies.  

Andrea Estrada writes for the UCSB Office of Public Affairs and Communications.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 