Monday, June 4 , 2018, 5:09 am | Overcast with Haze 56º

 
 
 
 

UCSB’s Earth Research Institute to Collaborate with Beijing Lab

By UCSB Office of Public Affairs | January 6, 2014 | 5:36 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara has a long and venerable history with China. When the first post-revolutionary students were allowed to leave China in the 1980s to study in the United States, five of them came to the campus’ Department of Geography.

Building on the university’s long-standing relationship with China, David Siegel, director of UCSB’s Earth Research Institute, has signed a memo of understanding with the State Key Laboratory of Remote Sensing Science in Beijing.

“We believe that both institutions can benefit from the exchange of scientists, postdoctoral researchers and students,” he said. “Not only can we collaborate on research projects, but we can also conduct complementary field experiments.”

“Of that original group, one of them — Zhengming Wan, an ERI research professor — is still here, about to retire. This connection has been growing ever since the first crop of Chinese students came to UCSB,” said James Frew, principal investigator in the ERI and associate professor at UCSB’s Bren School of Environmental Science & Management. “We have a deep academic connection with post-revolutionary China that goes back as long as any institution in the Western world.”

Remote sensing — understanding processes and states on very small scales and expanding that to regional and global scales — allows researchers to do field work in denied and remote areas or where time is a factor, such as regions with limited periods of sunshine.

“The satellite is patient,” Frew said. “It can just wait for the right weather.”

According to Siegel, some observational assets in space see the Earth at a very fine scale (tens of meters), so it takes weeks to sample the entire Earth. He notes that kilometer-scale assets can map the Earth every other day. Both produce huge amounts of data.

“Managing the hundreds of terabytes required for this sort of high-scale mapping is what UCSB does very well,” he said.

Built in 2005, the State Key Lab is jointly supported by the Institute for Remote Sensing and Digital Earth, the Chinese Academy of Science and Beijing Normal University. The lab’s three primary areas of study include inversion and information processing, remote sensing applications in earth science research and the theory of remote sensing.

The lab’s new director, Jiancheng Shi, completed his master’s and doctoral degrees in geography at UCSB and is also a former ERI researcher.

“Shi is bringing the lab into the 21st century by focusing on Earth system science objectives where the Earth is studied as a whole,” Siegel said. “He is challenging his scientists to push the envelope of their science. That is what UCSB does and it is how we can help them.”

Having access to field sites in the Himalayas and Tibet opens up new areas of exploration for UCSB researchers. At least five faculty members have already expressed interest in visiting SLRSS field sites.

Frew will be the first official UCSB post-MOU visitor. His goal is to return with a list of potential collaborations that complement areas of ERI research including three key areas of focus: natural hazards, human impacts and Earth evolution.

“The connection here is a long one and it’s happening because of the work that UCSB has put into it,” Frew said. “There’s a lot of history here of scientific collaboration; the MOU simply formalizes UCSB’s decades-long relationship with China.”

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 