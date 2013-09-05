UCSB Professor Eckart Meiburg Named a Fellow of American Society of Mechanical Engineers

Eckart Meiburg of Santa Barbara, a professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering at UC Santa Barbara and a fellow of the American Physical Society, has been named a fellow of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers.

The Fellow grade is the highest elected grade of membership in ASME. Fellowship is conferred upon a member with at least 10 years of active engineering practice and who has made significant contributions to the profession.

Dr. Meiburg's research interests lie in the general area of fluid dynamics and transport phenomena. He has published in many refereed journals including Physics of Fluids, the Journal of Turbulence, and the Journal of Fluid Mechanics.

He was a 1990 recipient of a Presidential Young Investigator Award. He received Outstanding Teaching Awards from the USC School of Engineering in 1997 and 1998. He is an Elected Fellow of the American Physical Society, recipient of the 2005Alexander von Humboldt Foundation Senior Research Award, the recipient of a 2008 Gledden Fellowship from the University of Western Australia, and he was awarded First Prize from the Scottish Offshore Achievement Awards. In addition to ASME, he is a member of the American Geophysical Union and the Society for Industrial and Applied Mathematics.

Dr. Meiburg received his Ph.D. in mechanical engineering from the University of Karlsruhe in 1985 and diploma in mechanical engineering from the University of Karlsruhe in 1981.

ASME helps the global engineering community develop solutions to real world challenges. Founded in 1880 as the American Society of Mechanical Engineers, ASME is a not-for-profit professional organization that enables collaboration, knowledge sharing and skill development across all engineering disciplines, while promoting the vital role of the engineer in society. ASME codes and standards, publications, conferences, continuing education and professional development programs provide a foundation for advancing technical knowledge and a safer world. Click here for more information.

— Chris Packham represents the American Society of Mechanical Engineers.