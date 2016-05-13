Friday, April 20 , 2018, 10:39 pm | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

UCSB Economic Forecast Project Highlights Uneven Recovery, Federal Policy Rate

Peter Rupert describes “unequality” at the recent UCSB Economic Forecast Project.
Peter Rupert describes “unequality” at the recent UCSB Economic Forecast Project. (Sonia Fernandez / The UCSB Current photo)
By Sonia Fernandez for the UCSB Office of Public Affairs and Communications | May 13, 2016 | 1:00 p.m.

The good news: In Santa Barbara, the housing market has stabilized, employment is strong and wages are up. The not-so-good news: You might not be noticing this economic bounce back — at least not yet — because of this thing UC Santa Barbara economist Peter Rupert calls “unequality.”

“It’s everywhere; not everything moves together,” Rupert said during the annual UCSB Economic Forecast Project Summit that took place at The Granada Theatre in Santa Barbara Thursday, May 5.

Despite numbers pointing to upward trends, economic indicators such as wage growth and employment and unemployment rates, the diversity of local economic factors across the nation, in California and even in Santa Barbara means some areas feel the general improvement more strongly than do others.

The Wealthy Are Back on Track, the Lowest 25 Percent — Not So Much

“There is wage growth, but it’s not equally distributed,” said Rupert, executive director of the forecast and chair of UCSB’s economics department.

Graphs that track earnings from 2003, through the Great Recession, to the present, show the wealthiest 10 percent of the population having already surpassed their 2003 earnings by 8 percent.

For the rest of the population, however, the recovery is slower, with the lowest 25 percent of wage earners still below their 2003-level earnings.

Home Values Are Rising, But Unevenly

Across California, home values by counties, tracked from 1996, clearly show this relatively recent “unequality” trend. They rose in unison until the recession hit — and even fell in unison during the first years of the downturn — but they followed independent trajectories as the economy began to recover.

For example, San Francisco’s home values are higher now than they were at the 2006 peak; other areas, including Los Angeles, San Diego, Santa Barbara, Sacramento and Riverside, are still below their pre-recession values.

The trend plays out even across the cities within Santa Barbara County. Home values in Montecito have surpassed their 2006 peak and those in the City of Santa Barbara are approaching their pre-recession values.

Carpinteria and Goleta are catching up, but in Buellton, Santa Maria, Lompoc and Guadalupe the recovery is more sluggish.

“We can go even farther in,” said Rupert, pointing out discrepancies in home values even among neighborhoods in downtown Santa Barbara, the Mesa and the Riviera.

Rupert’s breakdown of the local and regional economies — which also touched on topics such as California’s new minimum wage hike and the growth (or shrinking) of different industry sectors — was among several summit presentations.

The event also featured guest speakers James Bullard, president and chief executive officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; market and investment experts Rob Arnott, founder and chairman of the investment strategy firm Research Affiliates; and Chris Ludeman, global president of capital markets for CBRE Group.

An Expectation Gap

In wide-ranging presentations and discussions, the speakers examined a variety of issues, from the closely watched federal interest rate, to inflation, to the difficulty in predicting the future.

“What I’m talking about here is an expectations gap,” said Arnott. “People want to believe their investments will be a source of substantial returns in the years ahead.” Short-term predictions, he noted, are “a little bit of a silly game.”

Long-term financial vision might require a little more work and endurance, but in the end could provide more fruitful and reliable returns.

Still, investors and economy wonks everywhere remain vigilant and even skittish as they monitor the Fed and the regular meetings of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) to see whether the federal policy rate will take another step upward.

After hovering near zero since the beginning of the recession, the rate was raised last December. As the instrument used by the Federal Reserve to control the flow of cash from one bank to another, the federal policy rate affects financial decisions on virtually every level of the economy.

The Fed and Interest Rates

At the meeting in late April, the FOMC chose to maintain the quarter-point to half-point target range increase it implemented in December. But in its effort to normalize the policy rate, the committee could pursue another increase in June.

Citing relatively strong U.S. labor markets, U.S. inflation close to 2 percent and waning international headwinds, Bullard noted the committee’s plan to normalize the policy rate over the next several years.

“The FOMC has laid out, via the Summary of Economic Projections, a data-dependent ‘slow normalization,’ whereby the policy rate would gradually rise over the next several years provided the economy evolves as expected,” he said.

Many factors will have to be monitored regularly along the way, including jobs, gross domestic product and even global developments, Bullard added.

In contrast, the market scenario for the future was more conservative, allowing for a much slower and smaller increase as factors such as recent devaluation of Chinese currency and even the Fed’s apparent intentions to raise the policy rate caused concern among market participants.

Slower is better, according to Ludeman, who advocated for clear signaling from the Fed on its intentions regarding the policy rate.

“We believe that as long as the Fed continues to stay behind the curve, as opposed to leading the curve, we will have positive outcomes for business,” he said.

Sonia Fernandez writes for the UCSB Office of Public Affairs and Communications.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 