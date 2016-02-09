Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 9:53 am | Mostly Cloudy 65º

 
 
 
 

UCSB Economics Department Shows Growing Job Placement Rates for Graduates

The UCSB Department of Economics has taken a unique approach to job placement, working in tandem with on-campus recruiting events like the annual Winter Career Fair.
The UCSB Department of Economics has taken a unique approach to job placement, working in tandem with on-campus recruiting events like the annual Winter Career Fair. (Sonia Fernandez / The UCSB Current photo)
By Nora Drake for the UCSB Office of Public Affairs and Communications | February 9, 2016 | 2:20 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara may not have a dedicated business school, but a growing number of Gauchos are securing finance and business management jobs well before they’ve donned caps and gowns and marched to the strains of “Pomp and Circumstance.”

Some of the early employment boom among the students can be credited to events such as the campus’s annual Winter Career & Internship Fair, but it’s largely due to the hands-on efforts of faculty and administrators in UCSB’s Department of Economics.

Thanks to these efforts, placement rates continue to grow, and UCSB remains competitive with top U.S. business programs.

In a departmental survey of 300 graduating seniors, 65 percent reported having secured a job upon graduation, and 73 percent reported having completed at least one internship while earning their degrees.

These numbers exceed national rates by a healthy margin. According to the National Association of Colleges and Employers, 50 percent of all 2015 college graduates were employed before graduation, and 65 percent completed internships.

Economics is among the most popular majors at UCSB, with approximately 10 percent of incoming students choosing a program offered by the department.

A key component of the department’s success is an ambitious economics program called Career Connection, which includes both employer outreach and career counseling.

Launched in 2010, Career Connection maintains relationships with businesses and financial firms looking to hire graduates in the fields of accounting, banking, finance, sales and business administration. It also offers traditional career counseling services, like resume critiquing and interview preparation.

Professor and department chair Peter Rupert, a specialist in labor economics, said he sees value in teaching undergraduates not just practical skills but also economics principles.

“The firms really like students coming from UCSB,” he said. “They are theoretically prepared, which doesn’t happen a lot of times at business schools, where they might focus more on the professional side of things than on the theory. Our instructors teach both the theory and the practical side.”

Joan Giovannone, now UCSB’s economics department business officer, was assistant to the department chair when, as a small part of her job, she began working with undergraduates to help them figure out which tests they needed to take and how to apply for jobs in finance and banking.

So was born Career Connection, which has grown every year since it started. Well over two-thirds of economics students have used the program.

Career Connection is meant to enhance other job placement programs offered at UCSB, Giovannone explained.

“We don’t want to duplicate what UCSB Career Services is already doing,” she said. “We want to work in tandem with them.” 

Each year, Career Connection organizes an event called “Meet the Firms,” which brings international professional services firms to campus. The 2015 gathering drew 39 businesses looking to recruit specifically from UCSB.

Giovannone credits the success of the event, and of Career Connection, to talented and savvy students. She noted that she has also been thrilled to see economics alumni coming back to recruit students from their alma mater.

One UCSB economics alumnus, Jeff Henley, has been especially proactive about recruiting students. Henley is currently the vice chairman of Oracle Corp., which for four years in a row has named UCSB a premiere campus for its hiring needs.

Claudia Sun, campus recruiter for accounting firm Ernst & Young, explained that UCSB students are valued for both their academic abilities and their personalities.

“UCSB students have a good mixture of education and social skills, which are key components for building teams and interacting with clients,” she said.

Looking to the future of economics-related career placement, the experts see an influx of employers searching beyond traditional business backgrounds.

“We really try to stay on top of what the employers are looking for in new employees,” Rupert said. “For example, accounting firms have said that they would like to see students have more programming skills, so we are going to develop our curriculum to support these skills, and change as technology changes.”

For Rupert, sending bright, high-achieving students into the workforce is what the UCSB economics department is all about.

“We want them to understand the overall economy and to get a better sense of how people make decisions,” he said. “We aren’t just preparing them for one job, but for a lifetime of employment.”

Nora Drake writes for the UCSB Office of Public Affairs and Communications.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 