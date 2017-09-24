UCSB Edges UC Davis to Finish 9th at Mountain Pacific Invitational

Water Polo

The No. 7 UCSB men's water polo team finished play in the Mountain Pacific Invitational with a 12-9 win over No. 9 UC Davis at Burns Recreation Center in Los Angeles.

Two quick goals from sophomores Adam Lott and Brannan Haket gave UCSB an early lead. The Aggies were within one for much of the second quarter, but unanswered goals from Reed Cotterill and Haket gave the Gauchos a 7-4 lead going into halftime.

The Gauchos defense stepped up in a big way in the third quarter, holding UC Davis to just one goal. Jacob Halle scored two goals midway through the third to give UCSB a five goal lead and help the team pull ahead 10-5 before the fourth quarter.

The Aggies made a comeback attempt early in the fourth, but a late goal from Shane Hauschild helped ice the game for the Gauchos, finishing with a final score of 12-9.

UCSB saw seven players score in the game, and five of them contributed two goals to the victory. Justyn Barrios anchored the defense, recording nine saves and one steal from the cage.

With the win, the Gauchos claimed ninth place at the prestigious tournament, whose participants included all ten teams ranked in the top-10 of the most recent CWPA rankings.

UCSB (8-4) gets a little break before taking on No. 1 Cal next Saturday at 12 p.m. at Campus Pool.