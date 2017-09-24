Friday, April 13 , 2018, 4:09 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Water Polo

UCSB Edges UC Davis to Finish 9th at Mountain Pacific Invitational

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | September 24, 2017 | 8:54 p.m.

The No. 7 UCSB men's water polo team finished play in the Mountain Pacific Invitational with a 12-9 win over No. 9 UC Davis at Burns Recreation Center in Los Angeles.

Two quick goals from sophomores Adam Lott and Brannan Haket gave UCSB an early lead. The Aggies were within one for much of the second quarter, but unanswered goals from Reed Cotterill and Haket gave the Gauchos a 7-4 lead going into halftime. 

The Gauchos defense stepped up in a big way in the third quarter, holding UC Davis to just one goal. Jacob Halle scored two goals midway through the third to give UCSB a five goal lead and help the team pull ahead 10-5 before the fourth quarter.

The Aggies made a comeback attempt early in the fourth, but a late goal from Shane Hauschild helped ice the game for the Gauchos, finishing with a final score of 12-9. 

UCSB saw seven players score in the game, and five of them contributed two goals to the victory. Justyn Barrios anchored the defense, recording nine saves and one steal from the cage. 

With the win, the Gauchos claimed ninth place at the prestigious tournament, whose participants included all ten teams ranked in the top-10 of the most recent CWPA rankings.

UCSB (8-4) gets a little break before taking on No. 1 Cal next Saturday at 12 p.m. at Campus Pool.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 