Hundreds of UCSB Custodial Employees Picket for Workers’ Rights

About 200 people participate in a planned one-day strike to protest what they call 'unfair' labor practices in the UC system

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | November 20, 2013 | 5:52 p.m.

Workers set out to disturb the peace for the greater good Wednesday at UC Santa Barbara, where about 200 university employees picketed for justice and a safer work environment.

Some students and teaching assistants joined the green T-shirt-clad custodial workers participating in the one-day strike as members of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME), which represents nearly 13,000 UC patient care workers and 8,300 service employees.

The demonstration was planned following failed yearlong contract negotiations between union representatives and UC System officials.

Local service employees joined thousands of fellow striking custodial and UC patient care workers at the nine other UC System campuses and medical centers.

Many custodial and student health center workers arrived on campus before 6 a.m. and weren’t planning to head home until after 8 p.m.

Students walking and riding bikes between classes were greeted with picketers protesting what they consider unfair multiyear wages and health-care and pension benefits.

“What do we want? Justice! When do we want it? Now!” the picketing workers chanted.

Longtime maintenance employee Jorge Valencia proudly wielded a sign in support of the union, noting that poor safety conditions and staffing levels were his biggest concerns as an AFSCME member.

“We’re protesting the unfair labor practices,” Valencia said. “There’s been a lot of intimidation toward the workers. They’re not respecting us. We’re trying to let them know that we come to work with respect and want their respect. We’re going to stand up for our rights.”

The UC System earlier this week asked AFSCME to call off the strike, noting its continued willingness to go back to the bargaining table to reach a long-term contract.

All UC employees were expected to return to work Thursday.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

