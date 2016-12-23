UCSB Encouraged After 1-Point Loss Against Nevada

College Basketball

LAS VEGAS, Nev. - UC Santa Barbara took a two-point lead late in the second half but couldn't withstand a late Nevada rally and fell 67-66 in the final game of the South Point Holiday Hoops Classic in Las Vegas on Thursday.

On the strength of three Gabe Vincent three-pointers, UCSB (1-9) overcame an eight-point deficit to take a 60-58 lead with just under three minutes remaining, but the Wolf Pack (11-2) went on a 7-0 run to claim a 65-60 edge en route to the win.

Vincent was fouled while attempting a three-pointer with 6.4 seconds to play and made all three free throws to cut the lead to 65-63, but D.J. Fenner made a pair of free throws after he was fouled by Eric Childress with 4.8 seconds to play to extend the lead to 67-63. Childress then nailed a three at the buzzer for the final margin of 67-66.

UCSB had a 39-38 halftime lead but Nevada quckly turned that around at the outset of the second half. Marcus Marshall, who finished with 25 points and made 7-of-14 three-point attempts, started the second half with a three to give his team a 41-39 lead.

Trailing 53-45 with 14:23 left in the game, the Gauchos went on an 15-5 run to take their 60-58 edge. Vincent, who finished with a team-high 23 points, scored nine of his points, all on threes, during the run.

"Tonight was something we can build on," Vincent said. "I thought we showed a lot of heart. We had a lot of guys contribute and that's what we're going to need as the season goes on."