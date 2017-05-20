Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 2:02 pm | Fair 76º

 
 
 
 

UCSB End-of-Year Show Melds Technology and Art

By Shelly Leachman/Andrea Estrada for UCSB | May 20, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

UCSB Media Arts and Technology Program presents its End-of-Year Show featuring the work of more than 50 artists and researchers Saturday, May 20. There will be critique sessions from 9 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. at CNSI in Elings Hall.
 
At 6 p.m., Curtis Roads, a professor of media arts and technology at UCSB and associate director of the campus’s Center for Research in Electronic Art Technology, will give a live performance with MAT students at SBCAST, 513 Garden St.

The show encompasses the work of more than 50 artists and researchers from the MAT program, the AlloSphere Research Facility, the Experimental Visualization Lab, Four Eyes Lab, MIRAGE Lab, Re Touch Lab, Systemics Lab and transLab.

It will take place at two locations, the California NanoSystems Institue (CNSI) at UCSB and the Santa Barbara Center for Art, Science and Technology, and is free and open to the public.

“The Media Arts and Technology Program is very much excited by the selection of projects to be featured in this year’s End-Of-Year Show,” said George Legrady, program chair.

“We have a broad range of projects that explore the intersections of computation, research, prototyping and aesthetics," he said.

"It is a unique output as most academic programs tend to emphasize one approach over another due to the challenges of engaging with both arts and engineering in a non-trivial way," he said.

"Our aim is to merge these different worlds together and to hybridize. This approach trains our students to be leaders and the inventors of tomorrow,” Legrady said.

For more information visit http://show.mat.ucsb.edu.

— Shelly Leachman/Andrea Estrada for UCSB.

 
