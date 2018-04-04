UCSB Ends Soccer Scoring Drought, But Falls to San Diego State

Soccer

UCSB scored its first goal of the season, but the defense gave up three and the Gauchos lost 3-1 at San Diego State on Monday.

Sophomore forward Ignacio Tellechea broke UCSB's three-game scoreless drought in the 38th minute. That tied the score at 1-1. But the Aztecs (2-1-0) answered back with a pair of goals in the second half.

The loss was just the second for UCSB (0-2-2) against San Diego State since 1999, a span of 10 matches.

Tellechea's goal, the first career Division I score for the West Virginia Tech transfer from Spain, came with a little help from a fellow international sophomore forward Noah Billingsley of New Zealand. On a break, Billingsley was able to maneuver down the right wing, then send in a perfectly timed cross to the left side of the pitch for Tellechea, who converted on his 1-v-1 chance by slotting into the left side of the net.

SDSU's Winston Sorhaitz scored a goal after deftly handling a long ball over the top in the 57th minute to land a brace and the eventual game-winner.

Playing a man down, UCSB conceded a final goal to Thom Van den Berg in the 77th minute.

The Gauchos ended up outshooting the Aztecs 6-3 in the second stanza, but weren't able to put any of their attempts on net. The contest ended with an 11-8 shots advantage for the hosts.

UCSB will look to rebound on Saturday night as it hosts Akron at Harder Stadium. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.