Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 4:47 pm | Overcast with Haze 57º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Soccer

UCSB Ends Soccer Scoring Drought, But Falls to San Diego State

By UCSB Sports Information | September 5, 2017 | 8:24 a.m.

UCSB scored its first goal of the season, but the defense gave up three and the Gauchos lost 3-1 at San Diego State on Monday.

Sophomore forward Ignacio Tellechea broke UCSB's three-game scoreless drought in the 38th minute. That tied the score at 1-1. But the Aztecs (2-1-0) answered back with a pair of goals in the second half. 

The loss was just the second for UCSB (0-2-2) against San Diego State since 1999, a span of 10 matches. 

Tellechea's goal, the first career Division I score for the West Virginia Tech transfer from Spain, came with a little help from a fellow international sophomore forward Noah Billingsley of New Zealand. On a break, Billingsley was able to maneuver down the right wing, then send in a perfectly timed cross to the left side of the pitch for Tellechea, who converted on his 1-v-1 chance by slotting into the left side of the net. 

SDSU's Winston Sorhaitz scored a goal after deftly handling a long ball over the top in the 57th minute to land a brace and the eventual game-winner. 

Playing a man down, UCSB conceded a final goal to Thom Van den Berg in the 77th minute. 

The Gauchos ended up outshooting the Aztecs 6-3 in the second stanza, but weren't able to put any of their attempts on net. The contest ended with an 11-8 shots advantage for the hosts. 

UCSB will look to rebound on Saturday night as it hosts Akron at Harder Stadium. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 