UCSB Professor Elected Into American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering

H. Tom Soh, professor of materials, mechanical engineering and chemical engineering at UC Santa Barbara, has been named a Fellow of the American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering (AIMBE).

He is the fifth UCSB faculty member to be elected to the institute. AIMBE Fellows, according to the organization, “represent the top 2 percent of the most accomplished leaders in the field of medical and biological engineering.”

With interests that lie in the directed evolution of materials and integrated biosensors, Soh has conducted research that paves the way for the early detection and personalized treatment of many diseases. One of his recent accomplishments is the development of real-time biosensors that can measure concentrations of target molecules continuously in living organisms — a development that could change the way diagnoses are made and drugs prescribed and delivered.

Soh, who currently holds the Ruth Garland endowed chair at UCSB, came to the campus in 2003 after obtaining his doctorate in electrical engineering from Stanford University and a four-year stint at Bell Laboratories. He is co-director of the Center for Stem Cell Biology and Engineering and associate director of the California NanoSystems Institute.

He has also received many major awards and honors throughout his career, including MIT Technology Review’s Top 100 Young Innovator Award (2002), the Office of Naval Research’s Young Investigator Award (2004), the Beckman Young Investigator Award (2005), the National Institutes of Health Director’s Transformative Research Award (2009), the John Simon Guggenheim Fellowship (2010) and the Humboldt Research Fellowship (2012).

Soh and other newly elected members will be inducted into AIMBE on March 24 in a ceremony during the institute’s annual event at the National Academy of Sciences in Washington, D.C.