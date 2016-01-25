Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 1:56 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

UCSB Environmental Studies Department Founds Lecture Series in Memory of Alumna Darcy Aston

By Karen Feeney for the UC Santa Barbara Environmental Studies Department | January 25, 2016 | 1:55 p.m.

Darcy Aston

A new Annual Lecture and Community Gathering on Water Sustainability has been launched in memory of Darcy Aston, 1981 UC Santa Barbara Environmental Science alumna and beloved member of the Santa Barbara community. 

The lectures will focus on innovative approaches to the complex issues of water quality, water conservation and watershed protection. 

The first lecture and community potluck gathering is scheduled for Jan. 30, 2016, at Mosher House Alumni House on the UCSB campus.

The free lecture begins at 3 p.m. with the potluck immediately following. The public is invited to attend.  

For further details, please check the events page on the UCSB Environmental Studies program website.

Aston was passionate about wise water resource management and gained much admiration and respect throughout her career.

She educated, inspired and supported the public on complex water quality problems and helped find effective and practical solutions including community outreach on pollution prevention, sustainable landscaping, development of classroom curricula on water conservation and watershed issues; leadership in watershed and creek restoration efforts; and development of educational signage for local creeks and beaches.

The Annual Lecture and Community Gathering on Water Sustainability will emphasize  the things that were most important to Aston: protecting wild places and wildlife, improving public health and minimizing the human footprint on the earth. 

A potluck reception will follow each lecture. The events will be free to all in the community and will provide an annual opportunity to explore a critical environmental issue area and to honor and remember Aston.

Contributions to help endow the lecture fund are now being accepted. The fund to support this lecture series has been established through the UC Santa Barbara Foundation and donations are welcome.

The Environmental Studies Department will manage the fund in perpetuity. Donations are tax deductible and can be made by mail, phone or online.

To learn more about the fund or to make a donation, please visit www.giveucsb.com/astonfund.

— Karen Feeney is a publicist representing the UC Santa Barbara Environmental Studies Department.

 
