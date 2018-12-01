UCSB Evening of Dance Explores Origin/Evolution

UCSB’s Department of Theater and Dance presents its 2018 Fall Dance Concert, Origin/Evolution, at 8 p.m. Dec. 6, 7 and 8, with a 2 p.m. matinee Saturday Dec. 8, in UCSB’s Hatlen Theater.

The program will incude six pieces: Poetry of a Mute Soul, Coloratisse, Anemone, The Unsung, Re-lll, and Memory of Hope with choreography from José Limón, Shen Wei, Valerie Huston, Monique Meunier, Kelly O’Connor, Christopher Pilafian.

Maria Kowroski and Tyler Angle, principle dancers of the New York City Ballet, will perform in the shows at 8 p.m. Dec. 7 and 8. Following the Dec. 8 matinee, there will be a special talk-back/Q&A with the artists.

Foregrounding faculty research, the evening of dance offers premieres of new works and reconstructions by new and established faculty members, a cherished member of the emeritus dance faculty, and a senior BFA capstone project.

The makeup of the concert’s contributors, the range of works presented, and the varied positions of its creative artist call up notions of artistic lineage and histories.

Drawing from unique origins — how we came to dance — each of us evolves and grows, standing on the shoulder of those who came before. Our storied faculty members provide a bridge between the originators and the next generation of student-dancer artists.

Poetry of a Mute Soul, a BFA capstone by the youngest contributor, Kelly O’Conner, explores the interplay between human life and the natural world.

Under the creative advisement of Christina McCarthy, O’Conner looks at humanity’s connection to nature, questions humanities self-destructive tendencies, and analyzes how blind spots in humanity’s collective conscience contribute to the the rising crisis of global climate change.

Valarie Huston’s Coloratisse is a creative badinage; a witty conversation about art and life, the interplay of visual arts, media technology with dance performance, and the marriage of music and dance.

Drawing inspiration from the Coloratura songstress and canonical visual art contributions of Henri Matisse, this multi-media work is rooted in minimalist elegance with artful design and compositional nuance, with performance by a UCSB rising stars and set to the score Zinc by Zoe Keating.

Anemone, performing only on Dec. 7, is perhaps the purest example within the concert of dance’s reliance on lineage. It features choreography from Christopher Pilafian (artistic director of Santa Barbara Dance Theater) that is reconstructed by Nancy Colahan and performed by UCSB Dance Alumna and SBDT Company member Lauren Serrano.

The piece takes inspiration from the eponymous floral muse known as the “wind flower,” and was originally choreographed in 1998 with Colahan as the original soloist.

Anemone boasts three generations of dance-artists in the realization and restaging of this elegant expression of the clarity and virtuosity possible in dance.

The UCSB Dance Company (under the direction of Delila Moseley) will return to the Hatlen Stage in the excerpts of The Unsung, choreographed by José Limón, with reconstruction by professor emerita Alice Condodina, a former Limón Company Principal.

Condodina was nominated by the department for and received the 2018-19 Edward Dickinson Emeriti Professorship Award, a competitive honor given to emeritus faculty members at the University of California.

Because of this award, Condodina has been able to work on this performance and future projects, including restaging another Limón piece.

Limón (1908-72) was a crucial figure in the development of modern dance, shifting perceptions of the male dance, with his choreography bringing a dramatic vision of dance to audience around the world.

Created in 1971, The Unsung, is a powerful all-male evocation of the lives and dancing of Native American tribes who lived in harmony with their vast landscape, with the dancers also serving as musicians, using their bodies and the ground to emphasize our connection to the earth.

Assistant professor Brandon Whited will restage one of Shen Wei’s iconic works, Re-lll (2009). Whited, a former member of the internationally renowned company Shen Wei Dance Arts, originated a feature role in the premier of this work.

Wei is internationally celebrated for the breadth and scope of his artistic vision. He developed Re-lll following his return to Beijing after years of living in New York City, and the piece represents his impression on New China and the Silk Road.

Set to an original score by David Lang with violin solo by Todd Reynolds, Re-lll is an abstract resonance on the dichotomous divide between eastern collectivism and western individualism.

A highly physical work, it calls for the dancers’ flux between extreme synchronicity and virtuosic solo improvisation.

Memory of Hope will mark the first collaborative effort between UCSB dance majors. Set to a post-minimalist contemporary classical score, Memory of Hope travels inside the consciousness of an individual battling anxiety and depression while recalling rage, love, fear, and ultimate despair.

This creation is dedicated to former New York City Ballet Principal Dancer Peter Frame who recently took his life.

Tickets are $12-$20. For tickets and more information, visit theaterdance.ucsb.edu.

— Una Mladenovic for UCSB.