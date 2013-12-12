UCSB Extension Green Building Program Earns Coveted Green Education Award

UCSB Extension’s Green Building and Sustainable Design Professional Certificate Program has received the 2013 Leadership in Education Award from the U.S. Green Building Council-Central Coast Chapter.

The award was presented to Loree Kronvall, UCSB Extension’s Green Building Program manager, at a Green Awards ceremony last Friday. USGBC C4 hosts the annual Green Awards program in order to recognize local entities, people or groups for “excellent advocacy, education or other work to advance the causes of environmental stewardship.”

“We recognize the vital importance of educating local professionals and community members on the important skills relating to green building," said Sandy Stannard, USGBC C4 board member and CalPoly San Luis Obispo professor of architecture. "The more educated professionals and advocates there are, the more we can ensure good environmental stewardship in our local communities. We applaud UCSB Extension’s effort in this area.”

Past awardees have included Rep. Lois Capps, the City of Goleta and San Luis Obispo County.

The U.S. Green Building Council is comprised of 77 chapters, 13,000 member organizations and 180,000 Green Building professionals. Founded in 1993, it is a private 501(c)3, membership-based nonprofit organization whose mission is the promotion of sustainability in building construction, design and operation. USGBC is best known for its development of the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) green building rating system.

UCSB Extension’s Green Building and Sustainable Design Professional Certificate Program provides participants with a solid foundation in the green building field. The program provides access to local green building projects and professionals, allowing for exploration and networking in the local green building community. Information is presented about the LEED rating system and certificate process, as well as various other statewide and national green building certificate programs and current green building regulations and codes.

UCSB Extension is the continuing education division of UC Santa Barbara and offers certificate programs, individual courses and seminars for personal and professional development. Courses are offered year-round, with evening and weekend classes designed to fit into most schedules.

— Jeff Wing represents UCSB Extension.