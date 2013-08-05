UCSB Extension Rolls Out New Business and Education Instructional Technology Certificate

With great fanfare, Apollo 11 set down on the surface of the moon with less onboard computing power than is available in today’s average cell phone. That was then. Today, technology permeates our culture and is invisibly woven through the fabric of nearly everything we do, affecting the way we communicate, the way we work, and most importantly for our collective future, the way we learn.

Instructional technology is a burgeoning field of study that brings technology to bear on solving educational challenges and vastly improving the learning interface, both in the classroom and in the business world. This fall quarter, UCSB Extension is rolling out a certificate program that speaks to this vital new learning paradigm as never before. The Business and Education Instructional Technology Certificate Program (the exclamatory BE IT! for short) will bring the business and education sectors together in a classroom environment designed to redefine Instructional Technology Best Practices according to the shared needs of each.

“Technology is dramatically changing the business world and the education world simultaneously,” program director Anissa Stewart said. “The courses offered as part of this professional certificate program afford business professionals and educators at all levels the opportunity to critically evaluate technologies, collaborate on individual and shared instructional design plans, and co-create teaching and learning opportunities together.”

UCSB Extension’s innovative new BE IT! program will for the first time unite education and business interests in the same program and advance them toward the same goal, technologically augmenting the learning environment in order to facilitate and improve learning performance. Instructors in the new program have been recruited from the regional business and academic communities and are acknowledged experts in enhancing learning with a wide variety of technological tools. UCSB Extension’s affiliation with UCSB proper (ranked No. 2 globally in the sciences) means students in the program will also have access to faculty research and technology development resources from a world-class university.

The program will feature an array of courses and subjects central to the current instructional technology conversation, from “Evaluating Technology Tools and Methods” to “Mobile and App-Based Learning” and “Designing Technical Training."

Designed with an eye to networking and idea-sharing, BE IT! will unite like-minded student participants from the business and education sectors for an open exchange of ideas about the material. These exchanges are historically integral to advances in technology-based learning.

“In order for students to be successful in this global economy, educators should be preparing students to thrive in a variety of business professions," Stewart said. "Business leaders likewise have a vested interest in recruiting prepared graduates. This certificate program brings the two communities together to dialogue about the most effective ways to enhance the learning and productivity of the 21st century professional.”

The program’s nickname? BE IT? The “BE” clearly stands for Business and Education. What about “IT”? “Instructional Technology,” surely? Stewart can speak to that.

“’IT’ refers to being a leader, an innovator, a change agent; someone at the forefront of 21st-century learning and business efforts," she said. "Who wouldn’t want to BE ‘IT?’”

Additional information about this and other UCSB Extension certificate programs and courses is available by telephone at 805.893.4200 or on the web by clicking here. UCSB Extension’s fall quarter begins Sept. 23, with fall classes available for browsing and enrollment now.

As the continuing education division of UCSB, Extension offers certificate programs, courses, and seminars for personal and professional development on a year-round basis. Courses are open to the general public, including UCSB students. UCSB Extension is supported by student fees and receives no state funds.

— Jeff Wing for UCSB Extension.