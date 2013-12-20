UCSB Extension Student Jose Raygoza Awarded CalCPA Scholarship

During a special award ceremony, UCSB Extension accounting student Jose Raygoza was honored with a scholarship from the California Society of Certified Public Accountants (CalCPA).

The Channel Counties Chapter of that statewide organization offers scholarships every year to promising accounting students who aspire to become CPAs.

The award ceremony this year, held at the Santa Barbara Yacht Club on the evening of Nov. 14, honored both working CPAs and aspiring, enthusiastic students from the region. Raygoza was very pleased at having been selected to receive the honor.

“This makes my professional development a smooth process at UCSB Extension as I strive to prepare for the CPA exam," he said. "My experience with the UCSB Extension Professional Accounting Certificate program has been valuable and rich. As a full-time worker who returned to the classroom, I can say the Extension program staff and instructors offer a personalized and friendly environment to meet my academic and professional goals.”

Euzetta Williams, program director for UCSB Extension’s courses, explained, “UCSB Extension offers both a Business Accounting Certificate Program for those interested in general accounting careers, and a Professional Accounting Certificate Program that is a well-rounded package of accounting courses for those who are considering taking the California CPA examination.

“We are delighted that Jose was awarded a scholarship. He has done an excellent job of making his way through the program while working and is very deserving of this award.”

Each year CalCPA grants scholarship awards from $500 to $2,500 to deserving accounting students from local academic institutions. Applicants for the yearly scholarships may find details on the CalCPA Channel Counties Chapter website by clicking here.

Headquartered in San Mateo, the California Society of Certified Public Accountants is the nation’s largest state accounting organization and the largest CPA association in California. It serves 40,000 members in public practice, private industry, education and government. Through CalCPA Institute, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, CalCPA members provide financial literacy programs to high schools and community groups.

UCSB Extension is the continuing education division of the UC Santa Barbara, and is open to all adults who seek professional and personal development. Courses are offered year-round with evening and weekend classes designed to fit into busy schedules with convenient locations in both Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

— Jeff Wing represents UCSB Extension.