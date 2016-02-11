UCSB Faculty Members to Explore Politics of Asian American Life in MCC Panel Discussion

On Thursday, Feb. 25, 2016, there will be an academic panel discussion of the politics surrounding Asian American life within a global framework entitled The Politics of Transnational Asian America in the MCC Theater, hosted by the UC Santa Barbara MultiCultural Center.

By drawing attention to the flow of culture, capital and bodies, three UCSB faculty members will explore different areas of interest.

Dr. Lisa Sun-Hee Park (Asian American Studies) will explore the phenomenon of medical deportations of low-income immigrants.

Dr. Lalaie Ameeriar (Asian American Studies) will discuss state practices that control the movement of Muslim bodies post-9/11.

Dr. Suk-Young Kim (Theater & Dance) will shed light onto the tenacious relationship between stars and fans that characterize the Korean pop (K-pop) music industry.

Dr. Kum-Kum Bhavnani (Sociology) will moderate the discussion.

The free event will take place at 6 p.m. Feb. 25 in the MCC Theater.

— Carol Dinh is the publicist and marketing coordinator for the UCSB MultiCultural Center.