UCSB Fall Dance Concert Offers Student, Professional Works

Double Exposure features choreography by Gallim Dance artistic director

Performances set for Dec. 2 and 3 at Hatlen Theater.
By Una Mladenovic for UCSB Theater and Dance Department | November 18, 2016 | 12:02 p.m.

Double Exposure, the annual Fall Dance Concert presented by UCSB's Department of Theater and Dance, features Pupil Suite, choreographed by Andrea Miller, Gallim Dance artistic director and Guggenheim Fellow. Performances are at 8 p.m. Dec. 2 and at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Dec. 3 in UCSB’s Hatlen Theater.

Vice-chair and director of dance, Christina McCarthy, offers Nevermore, a deconstruction of The Raven by Edgar Allen Poe, rendered in her signature multimedia style.

Brooke Smiley, a guest faculty member, collaborated with her seven dancers to create Bone Stories, an exploration of the ancestry of womanhood.

To round out the concert, senior dance students will present new works in collaboration with student lighting, scenic and costume designers.

UCSB welcomes featured guest choreographer Miller, and performers from Gallim Dance, to set her work Pupil Suite (2010) on UCSB Dance Company, a student company led by Delila Mosely. The dance is a suite of excerpts from the evening-length work, I Can See Myself in Your Pupil, that premiered in New York City in 2008.

This excerpted version — described by Gallim Dance as “an exuberant romp that plays with the extravagance of imagination” — is performed to the music of the Israeli band Balkan Beat Box.

Hailed as a true original, Miller dives deep into each new work, exploring universal struggles of love, spirituality, and the tensions between the individual and collective experience. New York Magazine writes: “Her viscerally physical movement wrings every inch of life from her dancers — and you’ll be holding your breath, too.”

Miller has developed a recognizable artistic language of physicality and emotionality through a plural body of work that explores the relationships of movement with
other forms of expression such as theater, visual arts, music and politics. She is the recipient of multiple awards, including the Princess Grace Foundation Fellowship in
Academic.

Tickets are $13 for UCSB students, alumni and faculty and staff members, and $17 for general public. Call the box office at 893-7221.

— Una Mladenovic for UCSB Theater and Dance Department.

 

