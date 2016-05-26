Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 10:22 am | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Baseball

UCSB Falls Short to UC Riverside

Gauchos manage just one run against Highlanders, lose series opener

Andrew Calica lets his bat fly during a base hit versus UC Riverside on Thursday afternoon.
Andrew Calica lets his bat fly during a base hit versus UC Riverside on Thursday afternoon.  (UCSB Sports Information)
By Andrew Wagner, UCSB Sports Information | May 26, 2016 | 11:45 p.m.

No. 19 UC Santa Barbara managed just one run against UC Riverside starter Austin Sodders in Thursday afternoon's series opener at Caesar Uyeaska Stadium, falling by a score of 3-1.

Sodders, a junior left-hander,  gave up a just a single unearned run in the fifth inning while holding UCSB (36-17-1, 12-10 Big West) to one hit through the first four frames of the contest. Over seven full, he ended up giving up six hits with a pair of walks and one strikeout. 

UCR (25-28, 11-11) went up 1-0 in the first on an unearned run and then stretched its lead to 3-0 with a two-run, five-hit fifth that chased UCSB starter Noah Davis from the game. 

Davis, making just his second start in the last four weeks after battling a toe injury, gave up just one earned run over four-plus innings. 

 

For someone who was consistently pitching out of the stretch – the leadoff man reached in four of his five innings – he did extremely well for himself, stranding a pair of runners in both the second and third frames. It was the first time the freshman right-hander pitched more than an inning since Apr. 23. 

The loss spoiled a near-spotless relief outing from Kevin Chandler, who turned in four innings of shutout, one-hit ball. With a pair of standout appearances under his belt in the past week, Chandler one-upped himself by retiring the first 11 batters he faced on Thursday.

He didn't run into trouble until he had two outs in the ninth following Mark Contreras's comebacker single, but he recovered to get an Aaron Cisneros flyout to end the inning unscathed. 

Unfortunately for the Gauchos, UCR's bullpen was up to the task in preserving its lead, as Jared Morton and Alex Fagalde each pitched 1-2-3 innings to close it out. 

Fagalde, who received his third save of the year, was supported by a highlight reel play from right fielder Austin Colvin with one out in the ninth, as he made a leaping catch over the right field wall to rob UCSB's Billy Fredrickof what would have been his first career home run.

Colvin also had three singles and scored a pair of runs. He scored the Highlanders' first run on a sac fly after leading off with a base hit in the first, going from first to third on an errant pickoff throw from Davis.  

UCR – who had no extra-base hits on Thursday – nickle-and-dimed UCSB for a pair in the fifth, with the first four batters of the inning reaching on singles. The last base hit in that string brought in the eventual game-winning run before the Highlanders added another run on a sac fly.

Andrew Calica (3-4) and JJ Muno (2-2, reached base four times) both had impressive days with the bat, but the duo combined for five of UCSB's six hits. Calica drove in the Gauchos' sole run of the game in the fifth with a solid base hit into right-center to bring in Tevin Mitchell. 

UCSB will look to even up the series on Friday at 3:00 p.m. behind ace Shane Bieber, who leads the Big West with 10 wins. He will be opposed by righty Ricky Delgado (1-7, 5.30 ERA). 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 