UCSB Falls to 2nd-Ranked Cal

Water Polo

Boris Jovanovic scored a season-high four goals, but UCSB fell short in its rematch with No. 2 Cal on Saturday, suffering a 13-9 defeat in Berkeley.

Jovanovic was the only multi-goal scorer for UCSB (7-4). He also drew three ejections.

Goalkeepers Liam Lenihan and Justyn Barrios split time in the cage with Lenihan earning the start and playing the first half. Barrios played the entire second half. Both finished with four saves each.

The Bears fired off their first goal at 4:35 of the first period, triggering a 3-0 run. Jovanovic delivered UCSB's first score with just four seconds left on the clock, pushing the score to 3-1 at the break.

In the second quarter, Cal (11-1) had total control as it held the Gauchos to one goal while making six, ending the half with a 9-2 edge.

UCSB busted out of the gates in the third period, making five goals to lessen the gap to 11-7.

Jovanovic and Nick Wiley scored in the fourth quarter, but Cal added a couple of goals to push the final tally to 13-9.

UCSB will continue its season on the road at Pepperdine on Thursday Oct. 6 with a scheduled 6:30 p.m. start time. The Gauchos will return the following week with a matchup against top-ranked UCLA under the lights at Campus Pool starting at 7 p.m.