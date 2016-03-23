UCSB Falls to Boise State in a Tennis Thriller

UCSB and Boise State battled down to the wire in a marathon men's tennis match on Wednesday. The visiting Broncos pulled out a 6-7 (3-7), 7-6 (5-7), 7-6 (7-3) win in the deciding singles set and prevailed 4-3.

In total, eight sets came down to tie-breaks.

It was a tight race from the very beginning as the Gauchos escaped with the doubles point after dodging match point for the Broncos.

Junior co-captain Morgan Mays and senior Andrew Riminton found the only one-sided victory as they defeated the team of Brian Foley and Pedro Platzeck 6-2 on court three. The Gauchos needed just one more match to clinch doubles following this win.

Court two was the next to finish as the freshmen team of Anders Holm and Nicolas Moreno de Alboran battled with Lewis Roskilly and Thomas Tenreiro. The Broncos rallied from 2-5 down in the tie-breaker to win 7-6 (7-5).

The deciding match came down to court one where the nation's 34th best doubles team, in seniors Nathan Eshmade and Miles Seemann, found themselves trailing late to Boise State's Toby Mitchell and Kyle Butters. Despite facing a match point down 5-4, the Gauchos would win out to seal the doubles point with a 7-5 win. Santa Barbara would head into singles play up 1-0.

The Gauchos caught a couple of quick matches on the lower courts to put themselves up 3-0. Sophomore Cody Rakela won in straight sets on court five defeating Platzeck 6-2, 6-3. Freshman Oliver Sec would follow on court six with a 7-6 (6-4) win over Abe Hewko. Santa Barbara was in need of just one more singles win to seal the overall win.

With their backs against the wall, the Broncos came from a set and a break down on court three to post their first point, then closed out straight set wins on courts one and two (both tie-break sets) to level the match at 3-3. The match would fall on the shoulders of Gaucho Freshman Anders Holm and Boise State's Kyle Butters on court four.

In the longest match of the day, in which all three sets were decided in tie-breakers, Holm took the first set and led 4-2 in the second set tie-breaker. Butters rallied to take the second set tie-breaker and raced off to a 5-2 lead in the third and final set. With both teams and a pretty good spring break crowd all at the court, Holm began one of the most remarkable comebacks of all time, fending off a match point to take it to 5-3, then coming back from 0-40 to go to 5-4, and again fighting off quadruple match point in the next game to level at 5-5.

Holm went on to take a 6-5 lead, but Butters, who remained remarkably composed throughout the match, played better at the end of the 3 1/2 hour match, to win 7-6 in the third and give the Broncos the upset victory.

The Gauchos will look to bounce back with two matches this weekend, as they head south on Friday afternoon to face LMU before coming back to Santa Barbara to take on Denver on Sunday morning at 11 a.m.

Final Match Results

Boise State 4, #51 UC Santa Barbara 3

Singles

1. Brian Foley (BSU) def. Nathan Eshmade (UCSB) 7-6 (7-5), 6-4

2. Thomas Tenreiro (BSU) def. Nicolas Moreno (UCSB) 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (8-6)

3. Toby Mitchell (BSU) def. Morgan Mays (UCSB) 1-6, 6-4, 6-1

4. Kyle Butters (BSU) def. Anders Holm (UCSB) 6-7 (3-7), 7-6 (5-7), 7-6 (7-3)

5. Cody Rakela (UCSB) def. Pedro Platzeck (BSU) 6-2, 6-3

6. Oliver Sec (UCSB) def. Abe Hewko (BSU) 7-6 (6-4), 6-4

Order of Finish (5,6,3,1,2,4)

Doubles

1. #34 Nathan Eshmade/Miles Seemann (UCSB) def. Toby Mitchell/Kyle Butters (BSU) 7-5

2. Lewis Roskilly/Thomas Tenreiro (BSU) def. Nicolas Moreno/Anders Holm (UCSB) 7-6 (7-5)

3. Morgan Mays/Andrew Riminton (UCSB) def. Brian Foley/Pedro Platzeck (BSU) 6-2

Order of finish (3,2,1)