UCSB Falls to BYU; Gauchos to Honor Ken Preston on Friday at T-Dome

Third-ranked BYU ended UCSB's playoff hopes with a 24-26, 25-23, 25-16, 25-15 victory over the Gauchos at Rob Gym on Thursday.
UCSB needed to sweep its two-match set with the Cougars and for USC to lose twice to Cal Baptist this weekend to overtake the Trojans for the final spot in the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Tournament.
The Gauchos (10-15, 5-12) will complete their season Friday with a 5 p.m. match against BYU (22-3, 15-2) at the Thunderdome. It will be a special night as retired coach Ken Preston will be honored as a Legend of the Dome. The banner ceremony will take place after the second set.
UCSB also is recognizing retiring public address announcer Marc "Cubby" Jacobs.