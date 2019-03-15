UCSB Falls to Cal State Fullerton in Big West Semifinals, 64-58

UCSB went cold in the second half and couldn't stop Cal State Fullerton's Khalil Ahmad in the paint and suffered a 64-58 loss to the Titans in the Big West Tournament men's basketball semifinals on Friday night at the Honda Center in Anaheim.
The Gauchos had a 10-point lead in the second half, 45-35, with 11:38 to go, but cold-shooting and Ahmad's dominant play inside enabled Fullerton to come back. Ahmad had 28 points and the Titans scored 40 points in the paint.
Fullerton tied the score 54-54 on a Davon Clare layup with 3:29 left in regulation
Kyle Allman made a couple of key blocks down the stretch to give Fullerton a lift. A block of a UCSB 3-point attempt resulted in a score by Ahmad to give the Titans a 58-56 lead with 1:12 to go.
Ahmad made three free throws in the last 27 seconds and finished off the Gauchos with a dunk after Heidegger missed a three-point basket with seven seconds left.
Heidegger and Sow led UCSB with 14 points each.