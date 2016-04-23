Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 5:07 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 
Water Polo

UCSB Falls to Long Beach State on Buzzer Beater

By UCSB Sports Information | April 23, 2016 | 3:33 p.m.

LONG BEACH – No. 7 UCSB was unable to hold on to an early lead, as No. 13 Long Beach State used a second-half rally and scored at the final buzzer to beat the Gauchos, 7-6, and clinch the Big West regular season title.

With the 49ers (17-10, 4-1) claiming the top seed in next weekend's Big West Tournament, the host Gauchos 15-12, 3-2) will compete as the three seed.

Miranda Schrader led the team with a hat trick, while Lauren Martin added two goals off her three shots. As a team, the Gauchos outshot Long Beach State 23-13, but 49er goalkeeper Alexis Butler anchored her team's defense with 17 saves.

UCSB goalie Mackenzie Brokaw finished with six saves, including four in the third quarter.

The Gauchos burst out of the gates with three straight goals starting with Martin's first score on a power play at the 6:36 mark. Schrader put the finishing touches on the run with consecutive goals within a 43-second span, giving UCSB a 3-0 edge with 4:31 left in the period.

While Long Beach State eventually found the back of the cage before the break, the Gauchos quickly got back that goal just 40 seconds into the second quarter. Working with another power play, Bryn Hudson scored her lone goal of the game to move the score to 4-1.

The 49ers whittled the deficit down to one with 1:12 to play in the half, but the Gauchos regained a two-goal advantage with Martin scoring with 45 seconds to go.

In the third quarter, the Gauchos were shut out 2-0, as Emily Garcynski and Alexandra Massie each scored on 6-on-5 scenarios and tied the game at 5-5.

Garcynski would then provide her team's two fourth-quarter goals, including the game-winner at the final buzzer.

UCSB will return home to Campus Pool next weekend to host the Big West Tournament. The team will open against sixth seeded CSUN on Friday at 2 p.m. A win over the Matadors would give the Gauchos a rematch with Long Beach State on Saturday.

