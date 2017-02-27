UCSB Falls to Pair of Pac-12 Teams

Softball

UCSB (4-10) dropped its final two games Sunday at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in five innings, falling 10-2 to No. 8 Washington (11-2) before losing to No. 21 Arizona State (12-2) 8-0. Sophomore second baseman had one RBI against the Huskies, while freshman catcher Kaitlin Barry recorded the first RBI of her career.

Six Gauchos recorded a hit against Washington, with freshman first baseman Alyssa Diaz going 2-2 to lead the way.

Against Arizona State, Kristen Clark, junior Jessica Johnston and junior Samantha Lujan all finished with one hit each. Freshman pitcher Felisha Noriega tallied five strikeouts, one shy of a career-high.

Santa Barbara will head out to St. George, Utah next Friday where it will play five games in the St. George Red Desert Classic.