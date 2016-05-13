UCSB Women’s Water Polo Falls to Stanford in NCAA Championships Debut

Water Polo

Former Dos Pueblos standout Shannon Cleary scored a hat track, leading No. 2 Stanford to a 12-5 win over UCSB in a first-round game at the NCAA Championships at UCLA's Spieker Aquatics Center on Friday.

Stanford, the defending national champions, roared out to a 9-1 first-half lead against UCSB, which was making its NCAA Championships debut.

UCSB will play UC San Diego in the consolation bracket on Saturday. Stanford takes on UCLA in the championship semifinals. It's a rematch of last year's final.

UCSB coach Serela Kay said the Gauchos' first appearance at the NCAA Finals was all about gaining experience.

"We are excited to be playing here at the NCAA Tournament for the first time," Kay said. "And we know that today was part of the process in getting experience with the bright lights and everything that comes with playing in the big dance.

"On that note, I don't think we had our best performance today, but I'm looking forward to tomorrow to show what we have."

In opening the game, two-time defending champion Stanford took control with three unanswered goals in the first quarter and registered six more before halftime.

"I have to give Stanford a lot of credit for controlling the tempo of the game early," Kay said. "They came out running on the counter attack and I think that stunned us a bit in the first half."

Brenna Thomas broke the ice for the Gauchos on a power play in the second period. After UCSB drew the first exclusion of the day, Miranda Schrader found Thomas at the left wing where the junior delivered the strike after a couple pump fakes.

Later in the third, the Gauchos found the back of the net again with Taylor Shore setting up Samantha Murphy's hard skip shot. Murphy went on to shoot 2-for-3 in the second half.

"In the second half, we got more comfortable and found our rhythm, and we were able to match their tempo," Kay said.

Through the final 16 minutes, UCSB outscored the Cardinal 4-3, as the team mustered three more goals in the fourth. The first score came courtesy of Murphy who faked out the entire defense with a look to her left before scorching her shot into the cage.

"We were talking in our team meeting this morning that we would be the first Gauchos to jump into the pool for an NCAA Tournament game, and it was a great feeling," Murphy said. "But when we all hit the water, I felt the same as I always do."

Later at the 2:02 mark, Schrader closed in on the Stanford defense and scored from the right side, while Jenna Solberg gave UCSB its final goal after stealing the ball in the backcourt and going the distance herself for the score.