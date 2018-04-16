UCSB Finishes Strong in Overtime Win over San Diego State

Water Polo

HONOLULU, Hawaii – UCSB earned its first overtime win of the season, an 11-9 decision over San Diego State after ending the game on a 7-2 run. The Gauchos didn't lead until the fourth quarter, but it was late goals from seniors Brenna Thomas and Jenna Solberg that pushed them to their second win over the Aztecs this season.

Solberg finished with a hat trick – her second of the season – to lead all scorers. Seven other Gauchos had a goal in the game, with freshman Sarah Snyder finishing with two.

A slow start for UCSB saw San Diego State take a 2-0 lead through one quarter. The Aztecs would add two more goals before halftime, but freshman Kate Coski and Snyder scored to keep the Gauchos within two, 4-2, heading into the break.

Coming out of halftime, San Diego State scored the first two goals of the second half to take the biggest lead of the game, 6-2. Freshman Natalie Selin and Solberg would score within 30 seconds midway through the third to cut the deficit to 6-4.

The hectic third quarter – which saw seven goals total between the two teams – ended with goals from sophomores Sarah Kreiser and Kate Pipkin, bringing UCSB within a single goal at 7-6 heading into the final frame. Senior Sophie Trabucco would tie things up, 7-7, with a goal at the 7:10 mark of the fourth.

UCSB's momentum continued into the final period as Snyder and Solberg opened the scoring to extend the Gauchos' run to 5-0 and give them their first lead of the game, 9-7. San Diego State would tie things up with two goals over the final three and a half minutes to send it to overtime.

Both teams remained scoreless in the extra period until Thomas scored with 1:14 left to put UCSB up for good. Solberg would score in the final seconds, notching her second hat trick of the month to clinch the 11-9 win.