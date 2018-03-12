UCSB Finishes Texas State Series with Loss, Tie

Baseball

The UC Santa Barbara baseball team lost the first game of a Sunday doubleheader against Texas State 6-5 and ended up with a 4-4 tie in the nightcap at Caesar Uyesaka Stadium. The twin bill was forced by a rainout of Saturday's scheduled contest, and the finale of the series was called early due to a travel curfew for the visiting Bobcats.

With the loss and draw, UCSB dropped to 4-9-1 on the season. Texas State, meanwhile, improved to 9-4-1 while remaining unbeaten in seven straight.

With four hits in nine at-bats combined over the two games, redshirt junior DH Clay Fisher was the Gauchos' top offensive performer on Sunday. Redshirt freshman shortstop Andrew Martinez had a standout day with the bat as well, launching his second homer of the year, doubling, and reaching five times as part of a 2-5 day.

The Gauchos continue a 21-of-22 homestand next week with a Wednesday contest against Dartmouth and a three-game series with Sacramento State starting on Friday.