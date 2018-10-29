Monday, October 29 , 2018, 1:33 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

UCSB Foundation Names Four New Trustees

By Shelly Leachman for UCSB | October 29, 2018 | 9:35 a.m.

Bringing an infusion of keen business acumen, philanthropic vision and enthusiasm for UCSB, four new trustees have been elected to the UCSB Foundation Board.

Leonard DeBenedictis ’62, Linda La Kretz Duttenhaver ’77, Anne Smith Towbes and Charles Zegar join the leadership body that promotes the university by increasing philanthropy and managing and growing the endowment.

“It is with great enthusiasm that our campus welcomes our four new trustees to the UC Santa Barbara Foundation Board, and we extend our sincere gratitude for the leadership and vision they will bring to our institution,” said Chancellor Henry T. Yang.

“The partnership, guidance and generosity of all our trustees play a critical role in the advancement of the stature, diversity and excellence of our leading world-class university. Together, we look forward to building on this success for the next generation of scholars,” he said.

As UCSB’s principal fundraising organization, the nonprofit foundation generates and administers private gifts to the campus, including support for students, research and instruction. It also ensures the appropriate use of all private funds.

Helping to forge links between the professional and business communities and the campus to increase private support for university programs, the foundation plays a critical role in promoting and achieving fundraising goals and priorities.

The board consists of philanthropic leaders sharing a commitment to advance UCSB’s mission and sustain its reputation for excellence.

“We are very fortunate to welcome four new trustees onto our UC Santa Barbara Foundation Board this year,” said chairperson Richard Breaux ’67.

“Each new member brings with him/her special talents and abilities which promise to move our Board forward toward the successful completion of our previously stated two-year goals,” he said.

“I welcome these highly-talented and sought-after individuals to the UC Santa Barbara Foundation Board and thank them in advance for their service to the university.”

More about the new trustees for the 2018–2019 year:

• DeBenedictis — Co-founder, former CTO and board member, Reliant Technologies and Solta Medical; former CTO Zeltiq Aesthetics; friend, Kavli Institute of Theoretical Physics (Goleta) 

• La Kretz Duttenhaver — President, Crossroads Management, Inc. and philanthropist; member, Board of Advisors, UCLA Institute of the Environment & Sustainability (Hermosa Beach)

• Towbes — Philanthropist; community volunteer; former teacher, English and drama; board member, Towbes Foundation; community member, Taubman Foundation; ambassador and member, UCSB Arts & Lectures Council (Santa Barbara)

• Zegar — Founding partner, Bloomberg Financial Markets; former vice president, Salomon Brothers; trustee, New York University, The Nature Conservancy – New York State; Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (Santa Barbara, New York)

“We welcome these new foundation trustees, who each bring profound experience in their respective professional fields and true commitment to the campus, as well as an understanding of the importance of philanthropy,” said Beverly Colgate, executive director of the UC Santa Barbara Foundation and associate vice chancellor for development.

“We are grateful for their time, talent and promise on our continued journey in endeavors of academic excellence,” she said.

The foundation is governed by a board of trustees, which includes up to 100 elected distinguished trustees and 14 additional university representatives, and complies with the University of California Policy on Campus Foundations set by the Regents of the University of California.

From the foundation’s inception in 1973, members of its board have formed a valuable link between UCSB and the local, regional and national communities.

As they encourage private gifts and identify and cultivate potential donors, the trustees build interest and support for the campus and communicate to the public an informed understanding of UCSB’s mission.

— Shelly Leachman for UCSB.

 

