UC Santa Barbara Foundation Welcomes New Trustees for New Year

Six new trustees have been elected to the board of the UC Santa Barbara Foundation, a leadership body that promotes the university by increasing philanthropy, and managing and growing the endowment. It also ensures the appropriate use of all private funds. The board consists of philanthropic leaders sharing a commitment to advance UCSB's mission and sustain its reputation for excellence.

"It is with great excitement that our campus welcomes our new trustees to the foundation board, and we sincerely thank them for their partnership as leaders and ambassadors in support of UC Santa Barbara," Chancellor Henry Yang said. "Their vision, guidance and generosity will further strengthen the contributions of our board to help advance our university in our quest for excellence and diversity.

"The leadership, participation and contributions of our foundation trustees are a major reason for the success of our campus in achieving our world-class stature today. Together, we look forward to building on our success for the next generation of scholars.

New board chair Marcy Carsey, who assumed the role in July, agreed.

"It's always exciting to welcome new UC Santa Barbara Foundation Board trustees," said Carsey, who was first elected to the board in 1999. "Each new group seems to reflect more and more the spirit, resourcefulness, and cutting-edge thinking that UCSB itself embodies. They'll be joining a board that is proud and thrilled to be supporting the mission and goals of this great university."

The new trustees are:

» Dick Breaux '67 –– chief executive officer, Peninsula Custom Homes Inc.; member, Bay Area Campaign Committee; past president, UCSB Alumni Association Board of Directors (San Mateo)

» Paula Bruice –– senior lecturer, chemistry, UC Santa Barbara; past faculty representative, UCSB Alumni Association Board of Directors (Santa Barbara)

» Karen Bedrosian Coyne '91 –– chief operating officer, Bedrosian Trust; chief financial officer, Karisma Foundation; member, Dean's Cabinet, Division of Mathematical, Life, and Physical Sciences at UC Santa Barbara (Los Angeles)

» Louise Pahl '77 –– board member, Palo Alto Hills Golf and Country Club; member, Bay Area Campaign Committee (Los Altos Hills)

» Betty Wells –– real estate investor; property manager; leadership donor to UC Santa Barbara; president, UCSB Faculty Women's Club (Santa Barbara)

» Marie Williams '89 –– senior director of technology planning and strategy for global hotel operations, Marriott International; member, UCSB Alumni Association Board of Directors; member, D.C. Campaign Committee (Washington, D.C.)

"We are honored to welcome to our board this exceptional group of accomplished and diverse individuals," said Beverly Colgate, associate vice chancellor of development. "Our board members offer critical insight and expertise that guide our fundraising efforts toward further success. I look forward to working with each of our new leaders as partners in our Campaign for UC Santa Barbara, and in advancing our university."