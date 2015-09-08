UCSB Fraternity Writes $15,000 Check for JDRF One Walk

Advice

At the JDRF One Walk kick-off party held Sunday, Aug. 30, at the Goodland Hotel, students from Sigma Phi Epsilon joined the festivities to motivate and inspire the guests.

Inspire they did, as a check for $15,000 was handed over to local JDRF officials. Their fundraising efforts will contribute to the Walk team, SigEp for Courtney & a Cure.

Local JDRF Development Manager, Genny Bolton, stated “The effort put forth by these Sig Ep students in support of JDRF is absolutely remarkable, and we applaud their enthusiasm and caring ways.”

Kevin Koo, SigEp philanthropy chair and Justin Cremer, SigEp VP of finance, were in attendance at the Kick Off and are committed to the cause.

“We will continue to raise funds and will bring a crew from the fraternity to volunteer on the day of the Walk,” said Koo.

SigEp or SPE, is a social college fraternity for male college students founded in 1901 on three principles: Virtue, Diligence and Brotherly Love.

Sigma Phi Epsilon is one of the largest social fraternities in the United States in terms of current undergraduate membership.

More than 1,000 advocates representing local businesses, families, schools, and other organizations are expected to participate in the JDRF One Wall in Santa Barbara Saturday, Oct. 10, 2015 at ​Leadbetter Beach.

The event is the JDRF Central Coast Council’s annual premier fundraising event, and it is one of more than 200 community walks nationwide that bring together hundreds of thousands of people each year who share JDRF’s mission to create a world without type 1 diabetes (T1D).

The chapter has set a fundraising goal of more than $183,000, which will help fund critically needed T1D research.

“Whether you have type 1 diabetes, know someone who does, or want to simply participate in an event that makes a huge impact on so many lives, JDRF welcomes you to our team,” Boldton said. “Thanks to the incredible supporters of the JDRF One Walk, the community of Santa Barbara, and supporters like Dr. Steve Johnson of Johnson Family Dental, JDRF is able to direct even more funding toward important type 1 diabetes research for the millions of people with this serious disease. We are confident that together, we will reach our fundraising goal and ultimately be a part of turning Type One into Type None.”

The Walk is expected to draw an enthusiastic crowd of all ages from the tri-counties area, motivated to support a great cause while enjoying an event that includes activities for kids, live entertainment and appearances by Shirin Rajaee, local radio personalities, Bill Pesso and Bonnie Campbell

On-site registration begins at 9:00 a.m. The entire Walk will be approximately 3 miles long, starting at Leadbetter beach and looping back.

JDRF One Walk is the most powerful peer-to-peer fundraising program in the world for T1D, raising over $75 million annually.

Since 1992, the event has raised more than $1 billion dollars for life-changing T1D research — research that has led to breakthrough discoveries, many of which have already moved into clinical trials and real-world testing.

Although there has been considerable progress, there is plenty more we have yet to accomplish. As JDRF’s flagship fundraising event and the largest T1D event in the world, JDRF One Walk provides the perfect opportunity to get more involved in your local JDRF community and show your commitment to creating a world without T1D.

“I’m someone who’s lived many decades with the ever-changing nature of type 1 diabetes,” said Sydney Bush, RN, certified diabetes educator and member of the Volunteer Walk Committee, “and I’m inspired by all those facing this challenging condition with determination and courage. I’m honored to be part of JDRF's efforts to rid the world of this disease.”

JDRF gratefully acknowledges its national corporate partners who support its efforts to create a world without T1D. The JDRF’s Elite Partners include Advance Auto Parts, Ford Motor Company, Lilly, Marshalls and Walgreens.

Local corporate partners for the Central Coast Council’s Walk include Dr. Steve Johnson of Johnson Family Dental, Outer Aisle Gourmet, Animus, Omnipod, Dexcom, CenCal, Cottage Health, Novo Nordisk, Medtronic, Lifescan and Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf.

— Katheryn Keller is the 2012–2014 JDRF One Walk chair.