UCSB Freshman Carter Clemmensen Earns Big West Honor

Soccer

UC Santa Barbara freshman forward Carter Clemmensen was named Big West Offensive Player of the week after a sensational start to his collegiate career, it was announced on Monday afternoon.

A prolific scorer at the prep level, the 6-foot-3 Clemmensen made made a seamless transition to the Division I level thus far, scoring two goals over the weekend to help the Gauchos start the season 2-0.

In Friday night's season-opener against St. John's, Clemmensen came on as a substitute in the 28th minute and headed in the first goal of his career, and UCSB's first of the season, off a Hunter Ashworth throw-in in the 41st minute.

On Sunday, the Paradise Valley, Ariz. native tallied his second game-winner in a row with a beautiful one-touch, turn and fire into the back of the net after Thibault Candia and Joseph Ammer set the play up in the midfield in the 56th minute.

After Friday night's match, head coach Tim Vom Steeg spoke highly of the freshman.

"We've said it all preseason and into (last weekend's) Westmont game, when the ball seems to hit the back of the net, somehow Carter is involved in the goal," Vom Steeg said. "He seems to have a knack for that, and that got us going in the game."