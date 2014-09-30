UCSB Fun & Fitness Festival on Wednesday to Feature Vendors for First Time

The UCSB Department of Recreation will once again host its annual Fun & Fitness Festival on Wednesday during the university’s Week of Welcome.

The event showcases the many offerings of the department, including exciting opportunities through UCSB Recreational Sports programs such as Adventure Programs, Sport Clubs and Intramurals. Information and sign-ups for programs, demonstrations and live presentations will be featured at the event along with contests, demo exercises, live performances and free giveaway items.

First held in 1993, the popular campus event has grown over the years to draw crowds of over 7,000 students, faculty and community members.

New to the 2014 event will be the presence of local vendors such as IVSP and Juice Ranch, who will be selling and advertising their products and services. Additionally, the festival will feature the launch of two newly redesigned recreation programs: GauchoREC and the Wellness and Fitness Institute.

GauchoREC is a rebranding of the popular Leisure Review exercise and arts classes, launching alongside the 50th anniversary of the Department of Recreation. GauchoREC will continue Leisure Review’s tradition of providing a variety of classes focused on dance, well-being, music and sports.

The redesigned Wellness and Fitness Institute is a human performance lab designed to provide education, experience, and personal health/fitness assessment. Originally founded in 1985, the new lab will be located in UCSB’s Recreation Center, offering BMI testing, information on nutrition and workout plans and more health related information.

The Fun & Fitness festival will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Recreation Center. Entry is free, and all are welcome to attend. Attendees are encouraged to wear active clothes in order to participate in demonstration activities, and to bring money to purchase discounted food and merchandise from vendors.

The Department of Recreation at UCSB offers a wide variety of activities, programs and services for students, faculty/staff and the community. The Department of Recreation’s goal is to encourage the development of new skills and interests essential to a balanced, healthy, and active lifestyle.

The UCSB Recreation Center is located at 3025 Ocean Road in Santa Barbara. Lots 16 and 18 of the Mesa Parking Structure are located across the street on the corner of Mesa and Ocean roads.