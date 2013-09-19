Adelante Students Get a Kick Out of Soccer with Gauchos-Led Clinic

The UCSB men's soccer team spends the morning at the charter school teaching basic skills and scrimmaging

The UCSB Gauchos men’s soccer team treated the entire Adelante Charter School to a soccer clinic Thursday morning, with players teaching the children basic skills and giving out tickets to games.

It’s the third annual clinic, put together in part thanks to school board member Jack Rivas. Rivas is a UCSB academic counselor who works exclusively with athletes, so he knows all of the players, he said.

The older students recognize and remember some of the players, who come to UCSB from all over the world, said Lauren Macioce, a physical education teacher at Adelante.

“This is a mentoring experience that really motivates our students to work hard and start thinking about where they are going to college,” she said.

Younger students learned to shoot goals and dribble the ball while older students scrimmaged with some of the Gauchos themselves.

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.