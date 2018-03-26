UCSB Gets Another Strong Outing from Veronika Gulvin in Split With Seattle

Softball

An exciting come-from-behind victory highlighted the fourth and final day of the Gaucho Classic II for the UC Santa Barbara softball team.

Junior pitcher Veronika Gulvin, sophomore first baseman Alyssa Diaz, and sophomore catcher Genesis Ramirez starred in the Gauchos' doubleheader against the Seattle University Redhawks, winning the first game and clinching the best-of-three series, 2-1, and losing the second game 15-3.

After ending the tournament with a 3-2 record, UCSB has now won five of its last seven games.

Following up Sunday's complete game shutout, Gulvin continued to dominate in the circle with another complete-game performance, allowing only five hits, two walks, and an unearned run while striking out four.

The Redhawks opened the scoring early in the first inning after leadoff hitter Nicole Bolasky singled down the left field line and stole second, then capitalized on a Gaucho throwing error to round third and score after teammate Ally Choate hit a single in the next at-bat.

Stellar defensive play was key for the Gauchos' comeback bid, with star junior shortstop Melanie Menor being involved in five putouts. In addition to pitching six scoreless innings, two of Gulvin's strikeouts came at a crucial time in the top of seventh inning with a runner on base for Seattle.

The Gauchos came into the bottom of the seventh inning having only registered a lone hit against Redhawks pitcher Carley Nance. Diaz, the batter responsible for that hit in the bottom of the fourth inning, picked up another, this time a single to left field. Junior second baseman Altmeyer doubled to left and scored Diaz to tie the game. Two outs later, freshman right-fielder Alyssa Lazatin hit the game-winning double out to left center field, bringing Altmeyer home to complete the comeback.

Gulvin improved to 5-7 on the season with the win, while her counterpart Nance (11-10) took the loss for Seattle. The Gauchos clinched the best-of-three series with the victory.

The Gauchos matched Seattle offensively in the early goings of the second game, pulling ahead twice to lead 3-2 at the conclusion of the fourth inning.

The Redhawks scored in the final three innings of the game, using a seven-run sixth inning and a five-run seventh inning to avoid on the possibility of another Gaucho comeback.

The Gauchos travel to face the University of San Diego Toreros on Wednesday, March 28 at 12:00 p.m. before opening Big West Conference play at defending champions Cal State Fullerton over the weekend.