Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 3:11 pm | Overcast with Haze 67º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Volleyball

UCSB Gets Big Efforts from Lindsey Ruddins, Chloe Allen in 5-Set Loss to Florida St.

Setter Lexi Rottman dishes 60 assists and makes 10 digs

By UCSB Sports Information | August 26, 2017 | 7:51 p.m.

WACO, Texas – Despite career nights from outside hitters Lindsey Ruddins and Chloe Allen, UC Santa Barbara came up just short in a five-set loss to Florida State on Saturday afternoon at the Baylor Tournament. The set scores were 25-22, 25-27, 26-28, 25-18, 15-13.

Ruddins, a redshirt sophomore, set a new UCSB rally-scoring era record for kills in a single match with 36. That total ranks second all-time in Gaucho lore behind Roberta Gehlke's program-record 38 kills, set on Sept. 30, 1999 against Long Beach State. Allen set a career record of her own in the contest with 24 kills, topping her previous career high of 19. With 18 and 15 digs, respectively, both UCSB standout hitters recorded double-doubles in the match. 

Junior setter Lexi Rottman had a career night of her own and joined the double-double club with a personal-best 60 assists and 10 digs. 

Florida State (3-0) had four separate players record double-digit kills in the contest, led by Natasha Calkins' 17. 

Calkins, and a Seminole front row that produced four blocks, was the catalyst for FSU in the do-or-die fifth. Thanks to six kills from Ruddins and four from Allen, UCSB kept close, resulting in five ties in the decisive set. Off a 13-13 tie, Calkins was able to produce match point with her final kill of the frame, and then FSU clinched the contest with a UCSB attack error.

The Gauchos led the match 2-1 after three sets, pulling out sets two and three in extra points. 

UCSB hit a match-high .288 in the second, with Ruddins and Allen chipping in eight kills apiece. Behind a 5-0 run with Rottman at the service line, featuring two of freshman middle Kjia Rivers' eight kills on the night, the Gauchos created a solid cushion at 14-9, but the Seminoles charged back to tie the set at 16-16. The two teams went back and forth the rest of the way, with UCSB creating its second set point off a FSU error. Ruddins cashed in the opportunity with a kill to tie the match at 1-1 at the time. 

The middle game was the tightest of the night, with the teams battling to the tune of 18 ties and four lead changes. Ruddins was once again UCSB's top producer in the frame, posting a team-high eight kills. Off a 24-24 tie, Allen created set points for the Gauchos with kills that made it 25-24 and 26-25, but it was ultimately a pair of Florida State miscues, one off the serve and one on the attack, that clinched the set for UCSB. 

The Gauchos' lead was short-lived unfortunately, as FSU responded with its best set of the night in the fourth to even it up. It was relatively close at 16-17 until the Seminoles ripped off a 6-0 run behind Bozena Culo's serving to take a commanding 23-16 lead. 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 