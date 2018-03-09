UCSB Gets Strong Outing from Jack Dashwood, But Can’t Score

Baseball

Redshirt freshman left-hander Jack Dashwood threw seven innings of three-hit ball in the best start of his young career, but the UC Santa Barbara offense stranded 10 runners and suffered a hard-luck 1-0 baseball loss to Texas State on Friday afternoon at Caesar Uyeaska Stadium.

Dashwood, a San Diego native who had pitched to a 6.75 ERA over for UCSB (4-8) over his first three outings of the year, started out Friday's tilt by retiring the first 12 batters of the game.

Using a low 90's fastball, the 6-6 southpaw went on to allow just three hits over his seven-inning outing.

On the offensive side, UCSB had Texas State on the ropes on multiple occasions, most notably in the second inning when the Gauchos managed to line three hard singles off of right-handed starter Nicholas Fraze to load the bases with nobody out. However, Fraze danced out of his biggest jam of the day by striking out Jason Willow and then rolling up an inning-ending 6-4-3 double play off the bat of Drew Williams. Bobcats shortstop Luke Sherley helped turn that pivotal twin killing with a nice diving stop up the middle, shoveling the ball to second baseman Jonathan Ortega who caught it bare-handed and finished off the play with an accurate throw to first.

The Gauchos put runners into scoring position in three other innings, including another bases-loaded situation in the eighth, but were ultimately unable to come up with a clutch hit.

"On Fridays, when you're facing good pitching, you need to execute the little things it takes to win and we didn't do that today," said UCSB head coach Andrew Checketts. "Jack was fantastic. He was in the strike zone and aggressive, it was nice progress for him, so hopefully he'll make another jump next time out."

The Bobcats scored the only run of the game in the sixth, as Jacob Almandarez came all the way around to score after singling with one out, moving into scoring position on a swinging bunt up the first base line and then reaching home on an RBI single to left-center from Derek Scheible.