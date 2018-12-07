Pixel Tracker

UCSB Clinic Coaches Local Parents, Caregivers of Childen with Challenging Behaviors

Gevirtz School assistant professor speaks at a library event about the Parent-Child Interaction Therapy clinic that trains graduate students and helps local families

woman giving presentation at library Click to view larger
Miya Barnett, an assistant professor at UC Santa Barbara’s Gevirtz School, talks about the Parent-Child Interaction Therapy clinic during a presentation at the Santa Barbara Public Library last week. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNewsr | December 7, 2018 | 5:00 p.m.

A clinic at UC Santa Barbara’s Gevirtz School is improving the quality of the parent-child relationship, teaching adults strategies to advocate positive behaviors and providing in the moment coaching of parent and early childhood interactions.

Miya Barnett, an assistant professor in the Department of Counseling, Clinical and School Psychology at UCSB’s Gevirtz School, specializes in Parent-Child Interaction Therapy (PCIT), and has provided the consultation and training for community clinicians nationally and internationally. 

Barnett runs UCSB’s PCIT Clinic, an evidence-based treatment backed by more than 40 years of research for children ages 2 to 7 who have challenging behaviors.

It teaches caregivers and parents how to enhance their relationship with their child, increase positive behaviors in children, and reduce problem behaviors in school, public places and home, she said at a recent presentation as part of the Fast and Curious program hosted by Gevirtz School and the Santa Barbara Public Library.

“The thing that makes PCIT unique from other types of therapies is that the parent spends the majority of time with their own child,” she said. “The parent is behind a two-way mirror coaching them, moment by moment on how to interact with their kid, how to respond to difficult times or the things going well.

“In our PCIT, we have helped parents when their child has jumped off of the table, thrown blocks around the room, and screamed and swore at them,” Barnett continued.

Standing in front of the Santa Barbara Central Library’s Faulkner Gallery, Barnett told the crowd of more than 30 people to imagine seeing a young child who is throwing a tantrum at the grocery store.

“Red in the face, sweating, tears, and snot streaming down to their chin, screaming and gasping for breath in between those screams,” she said. “Who knows why this 3-year-old is having a tantrum — maybe they were told by their parents that they couldn’t have the candy that they wanted.”

Barnett said to visualize the kinds of stress and frustration the parent could be feeling, and to picture what the parent may be thinking, adding that being a parent of a young child can be difficult.

“Imagine how that parent might feel if they had somebody standing at their side — someone supporting them through each step of how they were interacting with their child,” she said. “Imagine if they didn’t have to react alone.”

Challenging behaviors like aggression, defiance and hyperactivity occur more frequently for some kids, Barnett said, and making it “even harder” for their parents to feel like they know what they are doing.

The therapy Barnett explained is focused on helping parents in the “what am I supposed to be doing now” moments.

She said PCIT has two phases of treatment.

The relationship enhancement phase is where parents are taught the skills that a child therapist uses to build strong relationships and foster good qualities in children. The PRIDE skills —an acronym that stands for: praise, reflect, imitate, describe and enjoy — is a component of this phase.

Parents also are taught how “positive attention promotes the behaviors they want to see, and ignore those misbehaviors that are just for attention seeking like whining and sassing,” Barnett said. 

Adults learn to set developmentally appropriate limits and to follow-through, so the kid knows what the consequences will be, Barnett said.

“Over time, we move these skills out of the treatment room and into real-world settings,” she said. “So, ‘yes’ we go to grocery stores with parents and we stand with them when they tell their child they aren’t going to get the candy they want.

“We have parents be prepared for that moment because they set expectations for their child before they go into the grocery store about what exactly is going to happen,” Barnett told the audience.

“They are giving the praises the whole way about the things children are doing well like talking in a calm voice and staying close to them. If they have to set a limit, we help before the attention seeking behaviors and stay consistent.”

Barnett said she has experienced this treatment outcome firsthand and knows the effectiveness of the training. 

“We see parents that are stressed and overwhelmed, and children who are angry and tense all of the time,” she said. “We see that tension melt away, and parents go from feeling frustrated to smiling at their kids.”

Barnett said her research focuses on how to get evidence-based treatments like PCIT out of university settings and in the community. The PCIT clinic at UCSB trains graduate students and is available to families for a sliding scale fee.

The college is partnering with groups such as Santa Barbara County-based Child Abuse Listening Mediation to ensure Latino immigrant families also receive the treatment, according to Barnett.

“At the UCSB PCIT clinic, we know that parenting is hard, but we don’t think parents need to do it alone,” she said. “We think every parent should be able to parent with pride."

The Nov. 29 lecture series featured UCSB faculty members, a graduate student, and Gevirtz School alumnus who spoke about their work and research shaping education.

Topics ranged from de-mystifying the notion that new teaching standards have birthed a new math to preventing adverse childhood experiences and learning to teach multilingual learners in beginning science and math.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

