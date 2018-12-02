UCSB Gives Washington a Scare Before Falling 67-63

College Basketball

SEATTLE, Wash. – UCSB fought back from a 10-0 start by Washington and gave the host Huskies a battle before falling 67-63 on Sunday.

UCSB (6-2), which entered the game with a five-game winning streak, outscored the Huskies (6-2) 21-16 over the final 17 minutes of the first half to set the tone for a tense second half.

Amadou Sow began the second half with a basket, cutting the gap to 26-23, but the Huskies used an 8-2 run to push the lead back to 34-25.

Back-to-back threes by Gauchos Lavearl Ramsey and Jay Nagle tied the score at 36-36.

Following a free throw by Sow to give UCSB its first lead of the game, 37-36, Matisse Thybulle drained back-to-back three-pointers to put the Huskies ahead 42-37 with 10:54 to play.

The Gauchos did not fold.

Ar'Mond Davis made an acrobatic layup, Christian Terrell hit a pair of free throws and JaQuori McLaughlin, like Davis a native of nearby Tacoma, hit his first three-pointer of the game to cap a 7-0 run and tie the score at 45 apiece with 8:16 left.

Hameir Wright made 1-of-2 free throws to give Washington a 46-45 edge, but Davis responded with a three-pointer in the right corner to give UCSB its first lead, 48-46. A pair of free throws by Noah Dickerson tied it at 48 with 7:20 left.

Another three by Thybulle made the score 51-48. A pair of turnovers by the Gauchos were taken advantage of when Dickerson scored on a slam dunk and Wright scored on a short bank to stretch the lead to 55-48 at the 5:58 mark.

Davis responded with his second three-pointer of the game and then UCSB got a stop. On the other end, McLaughlin was fouled and made one of two free throws to narrow the deficit to 55-52 with 4:56 to play.

Jarriesse Blackmon missed a pair of free throws and Wright responded by making a pair for Washington giving his team a 57-52 lead, but the Gauchos weren't finished yet.

Another hanging layup by Davis was followed by a defensive stop and another three-pointer from the left corner by Davis, tying the game at 57-57. A free throw by Carter and another pair of free throws by Dickerson gave the Huskies a 60-57 advantage. McLaughlin responded with a tear drop inside the lane to make it 60-59. A Dickerson turnover was followed by Jay Nagle making 1-of-2 free throw attempts, tying the score at 60.

“They were taking 25 seconds off the clock which is a good strategy against us,” said Washington coach Mike Hopkins said. “Make us play defense for a long period of time. It got into a dogfight.”

Jaylen Nowell of the Huskies drained a fall-away shot from the right baseline and was fouled. He missed the free throw and the score was 62-60 with 1:13 to play. A miss on the other end by Sow was rebounded near the corner by Nowell who was fouled by McLaughlin. Nowell made both free throws to give his team a 64-60 lead with 29 seconds to play.

Davis hit a mid-range jumper to give him a team-high 20 points with 18 seconds to play. Dickerson was then fouled intentionally with 16 seconds left on the clock. He made 1-of-2 free throws to make the score 65-62. The Huskies intentionally fouled Ramsey with 11 seconds to play and the UCSB point guard hit 1-of-2 to cut the gap to 65-63.

Nowell was intentionally fouled with 7 seconds left and he made both free throws for the 67-63 final score.

UCSB had a difficult time solving the Washington zone early in the game, but finished at 41.5% overall. The Gauchos made a season-high eight three-point baskets and shot 40.0% from outside the arc. The Huskies finished at 42.0% overall but hit just 5-of-21 from three-point range, 23.8%.

Santa Barbara hurt itself by making just 11-of-21 free-throw attempts and turning the ball over 17 times.

"You can't go 11-of-21 from the line and turn the ball over 17 times and expect to win many games," said head coach Joe Pasternack. "That being said, I was proud of the way we fought back and battled for 40 minutes."

Davis finished with 20 points and a career-high 10 rebounds for his first career double-double. He also added a career-high three assists and a steal, and made a season-high three three-point baskets. Ramsey had 12 points and made a pair of threes. Freshman Jay Nagle tied his career-high with nine points, including a pair of three-point baskets. He also had a career-high six rebounds. McLaughlin had eight points, a team-high five assists and two steals.

Dickerson had game-highs of 22 points and 11 rebounds, while Nowell added 17 points and Thybulle had 13 points, including a trio of three-pointers all in the second half, to go along with six steals.

The Gauchos will host Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday, Dec. 8 at 7:00 p.m. in the Thunderdome.