Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 6:24 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Volleyball

UCSB Goes 1-1 at UNLV Volleyball Tournament

By Mitchell Clements, UCSB Sports Information | August 26, 2016 | 8:33 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara's young talent took center stage on the first day of the 2016 season, as the Gauchos split their competition with a 3-2 comeback victory over New Mexico State and a 3-0 loss to host UNLV.

"Our team is a very young team and we grew a lot today," UCSB head coach Nicole Lantagne Welch said. "We had some adversity, but we made some adjustments between the matches and we stayed the course and kept fighting with each other. Today was a good growing up experience for us and it feels great to get that win."

Outside hitter Lindsey Ruddins was looked to early and often on offense and she came through with 40 kills between the two matches with a combined .243 hitting clip. She also posted the second-most digs on the team with 23 and added five blocks at the net.

Defensively, the Gauchos were anchored by sophomore Emilia Petrachi who picked up 52 digs overall, averaging a prolific 6.50 digs per set.

UCSB also saw strong outings from middles Phoebe Grunt and Charlie Robinson who each reached double digits in total blocks with 10 and 12, respectively.

The Gauchos will conclude its UNLV Invitational play Saturday against Albany.

After coming up short in a pair of extra point sets with UNLV, the Gauchos dropped their season opener, 29-27, 25-16, 27-25,  at the Cox Pavilion. Despite the loss, UCSB had some highlight performances including a match-high 16-kill effort from redshirt freshman Ruddins.

Ruddins made her return to the floor in a big way with nine kills in the first set, registering a .400 hitting percentage. The redshirt – who hasn't played since September of last season – was UCSB's go-to attacker from the start, as she recorded a team-high 20 swings in the set besting the next closest player by five attempts.

On defense, sophomore  Petrachi picked up right where she left off last season and paced the match with 25 digs, accounting for over 40 percent of UCSB's scoops. The 2015 all-conference libero also added seven assists and one of UCSB's two service aces.

The day's second match against the reigning WAC Champions featured more tight sets, but this time the Gauchos were able to complete their comebacks, while holding off late efforts from the Aggies, as they clinched the match 28-30, 22-25, 25-23, 25-19, 15-13.

Ruddins was busy on offense with 24 kills, while Chanel Hoffman joined her in the double digits with 10 of her own. Defensively, Petrachi put up her second 20-plus dig performance of the day with 27, while Charlie Robinson was a force at the net with 11 blocks, five more than the next closest player.

"She's been really solid in practice the last few days and we thought that we'll give her the starting nod and see how she does," Welch said. "And her play in the first match absolutely said something to us too."

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 