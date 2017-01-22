UCSB Goes 1-1 on Final Day of Winter Invitational

Water Polo

UCSB completed its women's water polo Winter Invitational with a win over Marist and a loss to No. 2-ranked USC on a rainy, windy Sunday afternoon.

The Gauchos outscored Marist 5-2 in the second period en route to an 11-5 victory and suffered a 19-5 loss to the Trojans.

Against USC, the Gauchos were overpowered early in the game, falling behind 7-0 in the first period. It was 9-0 in the second before Brenna Thomas got UCSB on the board.

Senior Taylor Shore (11), along with a pair of newcomers Sarah Snyder (11) and Kate Pipkin (9), paced the Gauchos in scoring for the weekend. Sarah Kreiser followed with six, while Natalie Selin and Thomas added five each. Sophie Trabucco (3), Kate Coski (3), Abbey Grosse (2) and senior Jenna Solberg (2) also chipped in.

After opening the season with six straight home games, the Gauchos will head out to Tempe, Ariz. next weekend to participate in the Arizona State Invitational. Several more tournaments will follow before UCSB returns home to face CSU Bakersfield on March 5.